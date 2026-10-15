Adonai Mitchell Injury Is Easily Jets’ Biggest Concern Heading Into Week 6 vs. Patriots

Thanks to Braelon Allen’s career-high 116 rushing yards and a dominant pass-rush effort, the Jets ended their losing streak with a much-needed win over the Browns in Week 5. Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson once again provided the main spark through the air, recording 104 of the Jets’ 182 passing yards.

Despite finally returning to the win column, Gang Green’s passing attack continued to struggle in the sloppy conditions. Some of these struggles can be attributed to the absence of receiver Adonai Mitchell, who has missed the last three games with a finger injury.

The severity of the former 2024 second-round pick’s injury had been unknown, adding more frustrating to his absence.

When asked last week about Mitchell’s injury, head coach Aaron Glenn said he didn’t know whether his finger was sprained or fractured, but that he didn’t have surgery on it. Turns out things can change quickly, because on Wednesday, Glenn told reporters that Mitchell underwent a "small procedure" last week.

“(Adonai) did have a small procedure on his hand,” Glenn said. “But the good thing is, man, that he’s moving his hand really, really well.”

(Adonai) waited like a week, week and a half before he had to see how he actually was going to progress and then we wanted to go ahead and get it knocked out. Aaron Glenn on Adonai Mitchell

With the former Texas Longhorn not at practice Wednesday and Glenn keeping his status as week-to-week, Mitchell appears unlikely to suit up against AFC East rival the Patriots.

Naturally, that makes his looming absence a major concern in Week 6.

Adonai Mitchell injury remains an obstacle for Jets' offense to overcome

Mitchell quickly established himself as New York’s WR2 during the summer workouts, and the former Texas Longhorn has given the Jets another vertical threat alongside Wilson.

He’s been Smith’s favorite target downfield, receiving four targets on passes of 20-plus yards, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He hauled in one catch for 40 yards against the Titans in Week 1.

Standing at 6'2" and 205 lbs with a blazing 4.34-second 40-yard dash time, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. His physical frame and athleticism, combined with his ability to win 50/50 balls, make him an enticing target.

After the first two games, Mitchell ranked second on the team in receptions (9), targets (15), and receiving yards (123).

Adonai Mitchell was off to his best performance to date before injuries derailed his season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since his injury, the rest of the receiving corps hasn’t provided consistent production. While tight end Kenyon Sadiq exploded for seven catches and 105 yards against the Lions in Week 3, he posted two catches for three yards over the next two games. He's also currently battling through the NFL's concussion protocol, leaving his outlook uncertain.

Granted, the Jets were also without Breece Hall, Tim Patrick and Mason Taylor at various points during this stretch, further complicating their passing attack.

Jets have been unable to fill Mitchell’s void

Still, New York has tried to fill Mitchell’s void on the outside by giving Isaiah Williams a larger role in Weeks 3 and 4 before turning to Patrick in Week 5. While both receivers have their own strengths, neither has been as intimidating downfield as Mitchell.

Williams showcased his big-play ability against the Bears, hauling in a 58-yard touchdown in the team’s 23-12 loss. However, much of his production has come at or near the line of scrimmage. Patrick, like Mitchell, is a big receiver, standing at 6'5" and 210 lbs, though he is more of a run-blocking, red-zone threat receiver.

Mitchell’s value isn’t limited to deep plays downfield. He’s also proven he can add value in the intermediate areas and win matchups with his route-running, logging three catches (four targets) for 47 yards at these levels.

With Mitchell out, the Jets are missing a receiver who can take pressure off Wilson and give their passing game another dimension. Through five games, the five-year veteran from Ohio State leads the team in receptions (31), receiving yards (373), and touchdowns (3).

Williams and Patrick can’t replicate Mitchell's production, as each brings a different skill set to the table. Until New York can consistently find ways to create plays at multiple levels, opposing defenses can afford to focus all their attention on Wilson.

That makes it abundantly clear why Mitchell’s continued absence a significant concern heading into Week 6 and beyond.

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