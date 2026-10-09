Jets Share Another Cryptic Adonai Mitchell Injury Update: What Exactly Is Going On?

The Jets are working hard as they prepare for a Week 5 clash with the Browns, hoping to end their losing streak at three games. Head coach Aaron Glenn will need all hands on deck to overcome a 3-1 Cleveland team that has exceeded expectations, which is why No. 2 wide receiver Adonai Mitchell's health has been a hot topic among New York fans in the lead-up to Sunday.

After all, Mitchell missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a mysterious hand injury the Jets have bizarrely been cryptic about—even after he was spotted in practice last month with a heavily taped hand (h/t Sleeper NFL). All Glenn told fans was that Mitchell's finger got caught in a teammate's jersey during practice and that it wasn't broken, opting not to detail an official diagnosis.

Fast-forward to Week 5, and the mystery continues: Mitchell will miss Sunday's contest against the Browns, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini on Friday. The situation became even more frustrating when Glenn seemingly admitted to not knowing "if it’s a sprain or fracture," per Cimini, and that surgery wasn't required.

Aaron Glenn continues to be evasive with regard to AD Mitchell’s finger injury. Wouldn’t say if it’s a sprain or fracture, suggesting he doesn’t know. Says there was no surgical procedure. Adds, “He’s progressing faster than we thought.” This will be Mitchell’s third missed game.… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 9, 2026

Even though Glenn added that Mitchell is "progressing faster than we thought," that kind of update doesn't exactly mean much when the Jets have been considerably mum on the situation.

Adonai Mitchell injury situation isn't a good look for Jets

Injuries happen, and some are harder to diagnose than others. That said, the Jets have had over two weeks to explain exactly what's going on with Mitchell, yet nothing concrete has come out. It especially isn't encouraging when Glenn sounds like not even he knows what's happening. You'd think that enough imaging would be done by now to determine what's going on.

Did Mitchell's injury look like it'd heal quickly only for him to suffer a setback? Are the Jets worried that the situation is worse than it is? Do they regret not putting him on injured reserve as soon as the issue popped up?

Those are all pressing (and valid) questions stewing in the minds of Jets fans, making it clear that Glenn & Co.'s cryptic ways aren't doing anyone any favors.

Every injury is different, but the whole Adonai Mitchell situation has been a massive fumble by the Jets. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Earlier in the week, Cimini discussed Mitchell's injury on Monday's edition of the "Jets Collective" podcast, saying he "would not shock me if we find out that (Adonai) had surgery." Obviously, Glenn said that wasn't the case on Friday, but the fact that the ESPN insider hasn't even seen Mitchell around team facilities only adds to the fear about how severe his injury is.

Usually you see a guy you know wandering through the locker room. I haven’t seen AD Mitchell in a couple of weeks since that injury. ESPN's Rich Cimini on Adonai Mitchell

Sports fans need transparency from the front office and coaching staff, no matter how unfortunate a player's injury situation is. The Jets' faithful especially deserve that, after all they've been through over the last decade and a half. If Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey want to be seen as the right people to turn Gang Green around, they can't let situations like Mitchell's injury snowball into an avoidable avalanche.

What Adonai Mitchell's absence means for Week 5

Regardless of the sparse details regarding Mitchell's injury, the fact is that—no matter why—the Jets will be without their No. 2 WR on Sunday afternoon.

Naturally, that means Garrett Wilson should see more volume than the four targets he saw last week, after commanding 13 in the previous game. Isaiah Williams also has some momentum after scoring his first touchdown on a 58-yard reception last week, and Tim Patrick could be coming off IR after his practice window opened on Wednesday.

Jets fans want to see Garrett Wilson become an even bigger focal point on offense now that Adonai Mitchell is missing another game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets are still waiting to see more production from former taxi squad wideouts Malik McClain and Jamaal Pritchett, who haven't been targeted yet. There's also a good chance that Sterling Shepard will be elevated from the practice squad for the third time, with Tyler Johnson as another option waiting in the wings. That's without even mentioning the expanded action the tight end room could see, especially with Mason Taylor potentially returning to reform New York's talented 1-2 punch at TE with Kenyon Sadiq.

The Browns are off to a strong start, but their defense hasn't been perfect, and a 55.7 grade on PFF (T-26th) drives that home. Despite being shorthanded, the Jets' offense must capitalize on every chance it gets to put up points, or else any hope of looking like a competitive team this year could slip through their grasp.

In the meantime, let's hope the next update on Adonai Mitchell's status isn't as cryptic and makes it clear what New York fans can expect next for the 24-year-old receiver.

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