Jets Are in Big Trouble If Adonai Mitchell Is Unable to Play in Week 3

The New York Jets were already underdogs going into their Week 3 contest against the Detroit Lions.

Now, one injury could make their task even harder.

Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is listed as questionable going into Sunday's game with a finger injury. Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters the wideout had his finger caught during practice on Thursday. The next day, he was seen carrying a heavily-tapped hand around. It almost looked like his finger was in a cast.

Mitchell is the Jets' second best receiving option. So far in 2026, he has caught nine passes for 123 yards with a career-high catch percentage at 60%. Mitchell has been arguably the favorite target for quarterback Geno Smith through two games.

And his potential absence could be a disaster for New York's offense.

Mitchell's impact on Jets offense

Despite perception, Mitchell was never considered just a throwaway player for New York when they completed the Sauce Gardner trade with the Indianapolis Colts. As a former second-round pick, Mitchell never got a fair shot in Indy, and instead has made his mark with the Jets.

"We think all of our receivers are down the field threats," Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich while calling Mitchell back in August a "highly confident, but yet willing to learn" kind of player.

Paired with Garrett Wilson, Mitchell and the Jets passing offense have already taken positive steps through the first two games of the year. After finishing dead last in passing in 2025, the team currently ranks 13th. A significant jump.

The problem is injuries have already hit the Jets in the passing game. Rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. is on IR and starting tight end Mason Taylor is expected to be out on Sunday with a thumb injury. Instead of a strong collection of receivers, New York is walking into Sunday with clear questions.

New York currently fields Wilson, special teams ace Isaiah Williams, and UDFA Malik McClain that are fully healthy. Putting Mitchell in this group, along with 16th overall rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq makes the group respectable.

Without Mitchell, though? Not much to boast about.

Detroit's big problem

On paper, the Jets should be able to be successful on offense regardless if Mitchell suits up or not. Detroit has given up the second-most passing yards in the game so far this season while going 1-1 against the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills.

But New York's offense isn't just going up against Detroit's defense.

The Lions field one of the most explosive offenses in the league with All-Pros at almost every level. Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Sam LaPorta are three dominant players at their position. Detroit has put up over 30 points in each of their first two games to begin the year despite middling defensive results.

Without Mitchell, the Jets may not have enough weapons on their offense to match what Detroit is expected to do on that side of the ball. It's not just about beating Detroit's defense. It's about matching their offense.

With Mitchell, the Jets have the horses to do it. Without him, though, problems could arise.

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