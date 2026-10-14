Breaking Down Jets' Potential TE Plans vs. Patriots If Kenyon Sadiq Can't Clear Concussion Protocol

Just when it seemed like the New York Jets were getting healthy. Just when it appeared that the team could start to utilize their two top tight ends. A game like Sunday happens and pushes all the expectations out the door.

Late in the contest, rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq suffered a concussion on a play where he fumbled the ball after a hard hit near the goalline. New York was able to salvage the game by winning 17-12, but the injury from Sadiq could keep him out of Sunday's contest against the New England Patriots.

Much like the last several weeks, though, New York should be just fine with their tight end room. They have the horses now to handle an injury to a starter, because they have another one ready to go.

Jets tight end room takes turn

Sadiq being a first-round pick shows enough about the kind of investment the team has made at the tight end position. The fact that he was the second consecutive tight end taken in the last two drafts only enhances that.

Mason Taylor's 2026 season has been a quiet one so far. Through two and a half games played this season, the LSU product has just five receptions for 22 yards this season. This is after the second-year tight end was second in the team in both receptions and yards.

Without Sadiq, the Jets will need more from Taylor, even if the team believes the best is still yet to come from him.

“We put a lot of work in the offseason, he was always willing to get out there, it was super hot, but he didn’t mind it,” quarterback Geno Smith said. “South Florida kid, seemed to be that way. But he’s a guy who I think is going to be a great player in this league for a long time.”

Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods are two other tight ends that are expected to be used in droves. They may not have the athleticism compared to when Sadiq is out on the field, Taylor's consistency is something that should help the offense in droves, especially against a New England Patriots defense with plenty of physicality across the board.

New York has also been consistent in using all their tight ends across the board this season.

“They’re a well-rounded group, very talented group,” Smith said. “They work extremely hard—kind of the glue guys. They bring everything together on the offense. And so it’s great to see all five of them out there on the field at once and we’ll try and get the ball to each one of them when we can.”

Not having both Sadiq and Taylor on Sunday together can be frustrating for the organization. Until then, however, the team can still rely on the room to be just as good as they have in recent weeks.

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