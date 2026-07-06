Adonai Mitchell Keeps Drawing Praise Ahead of 2026 Season

A lot may have gone wrong for the New York Jets last season, but in their attempt to kickstart a rebuild, they may have acquired a player worthy of respect around the league.

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell never got a fair shot as a second-round pick out of Texas by the Indianapolis Colts. On an offense with a plethora of weapons already established, Mitchell struggled to make his mark, totaling just 32 catches for over 400 yards in 25 games.

It didn't take long for the Colts to move on. They shipped him to the Jets as part of the deal to acquire All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner. After a successful final seven games of the season last year as a member of Gang Green, Mitchell is primed to make an even bigger impact for New York in 2026.

And one national writer believes that plan will come to fruition.

Mitchell gets vote of confidence from NFL pundits ahead of 2026 season

Throughout offseason workouts, Mitchell looked like one of the better up-and-coming players on the Jets' roster. His chemistry with starting quarterback Geno Smith was evident every practice. His route-running and speed remain a true calling card for the 23-year-old.

Around the NFL writer Nick Shook didn't need OTAs or minicamp to make the determination of what Mitchell could bring to the table, though. He believes the change of scenery to New York, and an increase in targets, will only aid Mitchell's development once and for all.

"Things are better there now, though, starting with the arrival of veteran quarterback Geno Smith and the experience of a full offseason with a team that might actually incorporate him into its plans," Shook said. "I know the talent we saw on display at Texas wasn't an apparition. Some stability and veteran leadership (plus more field time shared with Garrett Wilson) should do him wonders."

New York agrees with Shook. With new offensive coordinator Frank Reich and the arrival of Smith, the Jets are already seeing improvement in Mitchell's game. In a way, he has been more than just a throw-in as part of a blockbuster trade.

He's shown he can be a viable piece in a quality offense.

"For him to hear that message over and over again has been good for him," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said via the team's website. "He's a talented player, a very talented player, and we want to squeeze every ounce of his athleticism to where he can help us and be able to make big plays for us, because he has that ability."

Mitchell didn't have the best first two seasons in the NFL. With a change of scenery, though, the Texas product has high hopes for the remainder of his career.



We saw it briefly late last season with the Jets. He had eight receptions (12 targets) for 102 yards and a touchdown in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. And again, in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he had six receptions (nine targets) for 58 yards and a touchdown.

With all those things in mind, the Jets will do everything in their power to help him along the way.