Garrett Wilson, Will McDonald IV Among Contenders to Lead Jets in Key Stat Categories in 2026

Things are different for the New York Jets entering the 2026 season. While many of the key faces of the roster remain, newcomers have brought forth heightened expectations from the club.

While fans wait for training camp to kick off next month, the partnership between those newcomers and valued veterans will come to fruition.

Today, we'll look at which newcomers and veterans are expected to lead the team in several key categories, including rushing, receiving, and several important defensive stats to keep an eye on this year.

Let's get to it.

Receiving

Touchdowns: Adonai Mitchell

Catches: Garrett Wilson

Yards: Garrett Wilson

So long as Garrett Wilson is starting with the Jets, the offense will continue to flow through him in the passing game. He was well on his way to leading the team in every category last season before a knee injury cost him the second half of the year.

The acquisition of AD Mitchell, though, adds a new wrinkle to the Jets' offense. Not just because the team has a second receiving option they can rely on, but because the former Texas product's ability matches well with new signal-caller Geno Smith.

Wilson should still lead the way in most receiving categories, but don't be surprised if Mitchell makes it close across the board.

Sacks

Given Up: Olu Fashanu

Recorded: Will McDonald

This isn't to say that Fashanu is going to have a bad year, or that second-overall pick David Bailey won't be productive. This is based on understanding the Jets' schedule and the focus the organization must have on both sides of the ball.

In the case of Fashanu, the left tackle is expected to have a big jump in production this year, but will still be susceptible to giving up sacks. Last year, he allowed six sacks across 1,038 offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Fashanu may end up giving up a few sacks, but could still be in for a big year.

On defense, the Jets will be heavily reliant on pressure. That could lead all edge rushers to have fewer sacks than originally anticipated. Again, it won't mean that the team fails to get production from Bailey. It just means there will be more players who will record sacks this year.

In Will McDonald's case, his consistency is something the Jets need this year. His seven-sack average over the course of his career is a safe track to lead the team once again.

Interceptions

Recorded: Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Jets will not go another season without an interception. That much should be expected. While the team did sign Nahshon Wright in free agency to help with that very fact, he wasn't the only Pro Bowl talent added this offseason.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is coming off a year with just a single interception. While that could lead some fans to doubt whether he's capable of playing up to his All-Pro status, the Miami Dolphins had him playing in a defensive alignment not predicated on turnovers.

The Jets will. And it's easy to see how Fitzpatrick's flexibility could lead the team to a higher uptick in interceptions this season.

Rushing

Yards: Breece Hall

Touchdowns: Braelon Allen

Another similar situation to the Jets' receiver room. No one is going to confuse who the lead runner is for the offense this season, especially after Breece Hall's career year with over 1,000 yards rushing in 2025. He will be expected to carry the load again following a three-year extension in the offseason.

But that doesn't mean he's the only runner the team can use. In the case of third-year running back Braelon Allen, the Jets are hoping his recovery from a season-ending knee surgery last year goes well enough that he can be a dependable piece of the offense.

Allen's physicality and size make him an intriguing red-zone threat for the Jets, and someone who could see his stock soar with a strong training camp.