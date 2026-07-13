Jets OT Olu Fashanu: Key Offensive Line Pieces Lands at No. 11

As Jets OnSI continues with our top-25 player rankings, we’ve focused on the defensive side in these last few pieces. However, this trend ends on Monday, with offensive tackle Olu Fashanu coming in at No. 11.

The former Penn State Nittany Lion is entering his third season with the Jets and is primed for a breakout season. After a disappointing rookie season, where he primarily served as a fill-in, Fashanu followed up with an encouraging 2025 season.

Playing in all but 12 snaps at left tackle, Fashanu stood out in pass protection, allowing six sacks in 634 pass-blocking snaps and committing only 3 penalties. For his stellar play in protection, Fashanu earned a 74.5 pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus, ranking 27th among 89 qualifying tackles.

Entering the 2026 season, fans hope the former 2024 first-round selection continues to take strides in his development and becomes their cornerstone tackle for years to come.

Why is Olu Fashanu so important?

Despite excelling at creating open running lanes last season—tying for 10th in rushing yards per game (123.3)—the Jets’ offensive line couldn’t give their quarterbacks a clean pocket, tying for the second-most sacks (60) allowed.

This is partly due to New York not having any continuity at the line. With two new starting tackles and Alijah Vera-Tucker going down before the season, Gang Green had three new starting offensive linemen.

Given that the unit had little chemistry, it resulted in their poor play in protection. However, the line improved significantly down the stretch, and much of that coincided with Fashanu’s emergence.

Olu Fashanu's next steps will be key when it comes to the Jets' offensive outlook. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the final eight games, the Jets posted only two games with a pass block grade below 70, per PFF, while Fashanu allowed just two sacks and 12 hurries during this stretch.

Heading into the season, New York finally has stability up front with only one new projected starter, and Fashanu’s strong finish gives fans confidence that the team can build on last season’s improvement.

Olu Fashanu’s strengths and weaknesses

What stands out about Fashanu is his size and his exceptional pass-blocking. At 6'6"and 319 lbs, he has the prototypical frame and strength for a starting left tackle, although he might have to add a few pounds for when he goes up against bigger linemen.

As we mentioned earlier, Fashanu’s pass protection was underwhelming at the start but improved significantly as the season progressed. This improvement wasn’t surprising given that he was regarded as one of the best pass protectors at the collegiate level.

During his career at Penn State, Fashanu allowed zero sacks and 17 pressures on 733 pass-blocking snaps, showcasing the elite pass protection that we’re seeing now.

While he’s proven he can be a dependable pass protector, his run-blocking remains the biggest area for improvement. Last season, Fashanu earned a 57.1 run-blocking grade, ranking 65th out of 89 qualifying tackles, per PFF.

The Jets will likely continue to rely on the run game next season, and if they want to replicate their success on the ground, Fashanu must take strides as a run-blocker and show consistent production.

What happens if Olu Fashanu gets hurt?

If Fashanu ever gets sidelined, New York will likely turn to Max Mitchell to take his place. Since joining the team as a fourth-round selection in 2022, he’s served as their primary tackle backup.

While Mitchell has the most experience at left tackle among the team’s reserves, only 146 of his 1,112 career snaps have come on the left side, with the majority of his playing time coming at right tackle. He also hasn’t proven to be a reliable pass blocker, allowing 11 sacks and 35 hurries in 739 pass-blocking snaps.

Max Mitchell will be the de facto next man up for the Jets if Olu Fashanu gets hurt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Besides him, the only experienced tackle the Jets have is Chukwuma Okorafor, who’s played exclusively on the right side. The former Western Michigan Bronco also doesn’t inspire confidence as a pass protector. Okorafor has never posted a pass-blocking grade higher than 62.8 and has played just 12 combined snaps the last two seasons.

Even though Mitchell provides valuable depth, losing Fashanu would be a significant blow to the offensive line.

Why we ranked Olu Fashanu here?

As a former first-round selection, Fashanu enters next season with high expectations. After showing noticeable strides this past season, there’s reason to believe he can take another step forward and emerge as New York’s franchise left tackle.

With great stability on the offensive line and an upgrade at quarterback with Geno Smith, Fashanu is in a strong position to continue his development. To do so, however, his next step would be to provide consistent production as a run blocker and to seal the edge better.

If he can build upon last season, Fashanu has the potential to emerge as one of the league’s premier pass protectors.