Jets Should Trade for Cole Holcomb to Upgrade LB Unit Before Training Camp 

The NFL season doesn’t kick off until for another two months, but the unofficial start of the season arrives soon as the New York Jets open training camp on July 28. While fans are excited and anticipate great things from their newest additions, there’s still reason to believe the roster isn’t a finished product yet.

Although GM Darren Mougey added Demario Davis to the linebackers unit, the Jets’ brass ignored bolstering their depth at the position. Beyond Davis and Jamien Sherwood, New York’s current reserves don’t instill much confidence.

Competing for the lead backup role is Francisco “Kiko” Mauigoa, Mykal Walker, and Marcelino McCrary-Ball. Despite each player having notable days from the offseason program, none has been consistently reliable.

Mauigoa, who has the slight advantage of the three, is coming off a disastrous rookie season, logging 45 total tackles and receiving a 42.7 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus. Meanwhile, Walker and McCrary-Ball primarily played on special teams rather than on defense this past season.

With Davis and Sherwood already etched as the starters, New York doesn’t need a premier off-ball contributor. Rather, a solid reserve who offers upside in both the run and pass.

One player who makes sense as a potential target is Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb.

Jets should target Steelers LB Cole Holcomb to strengthen LB depth

Throughout his six-year career, Holcomb has established himself as a reliable defender, particularly with his play against the run. In 72 games (59 starts) with the Washington Commanders and the Steelers, Holcomb has logged 479 total tackles and 161 stops while earning a run-defense grade of at least 65 in all but one season, per PFF.

He’s also proven to be a steady contributor in coverage. In 85 coverage snaps this past season, Holcomb allowed eight targets for 79 yards, earning a 65.6 coverage grade.

Although regarded more as a run-defender, Holcomb can serve as a three-down linebacker. His experience and production are the type of player that the Jets’ linebacker room needs.

Last year, Gang Green gave up the fourth-most rushing yards (139.5). In the offseason, they emphasized revamping their defense to contain the run better, and adding Holcomb would help address this need.

His experience and proven stability can help ease the load off Sherwood and Davis, while also giving them a dependable option if either player were sidelined. Holcomb also gives New York a valuable veteran presence who can help mentor Mauigoa and McCrary-Ball.

However, his availability remains the biggest question mark. In the last four seasons, Holcomb has played a combined 29 games and has struggled to regain the same consistency after suffering a gruesome left knee injury in 2023.

This past season, the former North Carolina Tar Heel primarily served on the special teams, where he recorded six tackles. With Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson as the starters, Holcomb will likely be limited to a similar role as last year, but will have to earn it in an increasingly crowded linebackers room.

Despite his injury concerns, the 29-year-old remains an intriguing target for the Jets, as he can provide valuable reps in early-down situations. More importantly, he can be a serviceable fill-in.

Given his injury history and the fact that the Steelers are crowded with depth, it shouldn’t be difficult to acquire him. A late-round selection, likely a sixth-round pick, should be enough to bring Holcomb to New York.