Jets Training Camp Preview By Position: A New Heartbeat at Linebacker

The New York Jets' second training camp of the Aaron Glenn era in Florham Park is rapidly approaching, with rookies reporting on July 25 and veterans on July 28.

There will be a lot to be excited about in 2026. A strong offseason has brought forth an infusion of talent. With that comes heightened expectations for an organization that finished with just three wins last year.

Over the next several days, we'll be previewing the Jets' roster by position heading into camp: breaking down the depth chart for each role and answering some of the biggest questions that the team faces.

Today, we focus on a linebacker room with a new leader at the controls. Let's break it down.

Linebacker Depth Chart

Safe: Jamien Sherwood, Demario Davis, Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Jamien Sherwood, Demario Davis, Marcelino McCrary-Ball On the Bubble: Mykal Walker, Kiko Mauigoa, Jaden Keller, Chase Wilson

Can Jamien Sherwood bounce back in 2026?

Two years ago, it felt like Jamien Sherwood was the kind of up-and-coming linebacker who was ready to become a Pro Bowl player for the Jets.

But then he received a new three-year contract, was named captain, and put in a brand new defense he was expected to control all year. The pressure got to the now 26-year-old, and he was benched multiple times: for on-field play and for failed moments in the locker room.

Sherwood's 2025 season was not bad by any stretch. His 65.8 Pro Football Focus grade had him as an average to above-average player at the position. For a player being paid as a top-five performer, though, it was considered a down year for him.

Now, the pressure is on for the former Auburn product to show the pressure is off. He'll still be expected to start all season and learn from the mistakes he made the year prior.

This is a massive year for Sherwood's NFL future.

How much does Demario Davis have left in the tank?

Like C.J. Mosley before him, the face of the Jets' defense has switched to an aging linebacker the moment Demario Davis signed a new two-year contract. But the 37-year-old is a lot older than Mosley was when he played his last down.

Father Time comes for all NFL players. At the end of the day, it will eventually come for Davis.

The big question on the minds of the Jets, though, is how much the former All-Pro has left in the tank. Can he still be a top run defender? Can he get the rest of the defense in the right position when they need to be?

Davis' leadership style is already felt in a major way by key players across the defense.

I'll say the only thing I could say from last year -- we were a pretty young team -- so when there were times where I felt like I did need someone to lean on or felt like I needed a little bit more knowledge of something, Sherwood said. I feel like for the last few weeks of OTAs and the offseason, like he's been there, and I'll say you can feel his presence and it's beneficial for everybody on the team, not just myself.

New York will need more from Davis, though. And that comes back to how much he has left as a quality player going forward.

Who steps up at third linebacker spot?

It feels like Marcelino McCrary-Ball is going to be safe on the 53-man roster. Not only was he a special teams captain last year, but he was also serviceable in the limited action he saw on defense in 2025.

He'll still have to earn a starting job should he want that third linebacker spot. Mykal Walker and Kiko Mauigoa also got plenty of playing time last season due to the revolving chair that was the Jets' defense. Each defender will be given a chance to prove their worth moving forward.

But while Sherwood and Davis are safe, the three others are not. They'll have to prove themselves worthy if they want a shot at the third linebacker role in base defense.

Player to Watch: Mykal Walker

As Sherwood struggled throughout the 2025 season, the player Glenn turned to in droves was Mykal Walker. While the former fourth-round pick only started five games for the team last season, Pro Football Focus graded his snaps at a strong 75.6.

As we said previously, Walker is going to get a chance to be the team's third linebacker. How he performs in training camp, though, will be extremely important for the organization going forward.

Can he be a starting-caliber player? Or is he just a quality backup in case something happens to Sherwood or Davis?

These are all internal questions the Jets have asked Walker throughout the offseason. When camp starts, he'll get the opportunity to prove he's more than just a role player.

Don't forget to check out our other position previews before rookies report to training camp on July 25, followed by the vets on July 28.

Training camp previews by position