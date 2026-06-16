Biggest Position Battle That Will Define Jets Minicamp

After wrapping up OTAs last Thursday, the New York Jets are set to begin mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The three-day event will be the last time we see the Jets take the practice field before training camp.

Beyond attendance being mandatory, minicamp isn’t much different than OTAs. It offers players additional time to familiarize themselves with the scheme and gives coaches more time to evaluate the roster.

Furthermore, it provides players in position battles an opportunity to gain an edge over their peers, and the Jets have plenty of those. While the majority of the eyes have been on the kicking competition between Jason Sanders and Cade York, along with the cornerback room and how that will shake out, the battle in the interior defensive line is arguably the most important of them all.

As fans are well aware, Gang Green’s defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed. Last season, the Jets gave up the fourth-most rushing yards (139.5) and tied for the sixth-most rushing touchdowns (20) allowed.

Improving against the run was at the top of the priority list for general manager Darren Mougey, adding T’Vondre Sweat, David Onyemata, and Darrell Jackson Jr. to the mix alongside Harrison Phillips, Mazi Smith, and Jowon Briggs.

On paper, the interior is significantly better than last year and is arguably the deepest position group on the team. Even with the upgrades elsewhere on defense, New York’s success on that side will depend on the interior’s performance upfront.

That makes the competition up front one of the most important battles to watch in minicamp.

All eyes should be on Jets’ interior defenders in minicamp

Although the unit is stronger, there aren’t enough snaps to go around to retain all six players. While questions about who stays and what role they will have won’t be answered until training camp, minicamp provides an opportunity for players to separate themselves and establish their roles within the defense.

Currently, Phillips and Sweat are the projected starters and should play a crucial role in turning around the defense.

Both players excelled against the run last season, with Phillips earning a 76.2 run-defense grade and Sweat posting a 79.3 mark, per Pro Football Focus, with both finishing in the top six among 134 qualifying interior defenders.

Behind them, the competition remains wide open. Onyemata, Smith, Jackson, and Briggs are all competing for roles in the rotation. Considering New York signed Onyemata to a one-year, $10 million contract this offseason, along with his experience, he should have the slight edge.

Onyemata, like Phillips and Sweat, thrives against the run and finished last year tied 17th in run stops, per PFF. Additionally, he’s a solid pass-rush contributor, generating 19 hurries and one sack this past season.

However, given that the 10-year veteran will be turning 34 in November, New York may limit him to an early-down role. His biggest challenger will be Briggs, who’s coming off a breakout season.

The former Cincinnati Bearcat was one of the few Jets defenders who consistently got to the quarterback, logging 28 hurries and four sacks. If Briggs continues to progress in his development, he could carve out a prominent role in passing down situations.

Considering New York kept five interior defenders on the initial 53-man roster last year, that leaves Jackson and Smith vying for the final spot. Unless Smith ascends to a different level this summer, he’ll be the odd man out.

Jets’ success this year will rely on play upfront

While Mougey bolstered the talent across the board, the defense's success this season will rely largely on its play in the interior. The group is noticeably better and has the depth and talent to be one of the stronger units in the NFL.

If they can hold their own against the run, especially versus some of the teams they will face at the start of the season, it will make life much easier for the linebackers and secondary. But it all starts in minicamp, and the early signs will give us an idea of how good they’ll truly be.