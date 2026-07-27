The Most Important Jets Extension Candidate Entering Training Camp

The Jets have a completely revamped roster heading into the 2026 season as general manager Darren Mougey made sure to address some key issues after a 3-14 season. A lot will take place throughout training camp and the preseason to narrow this roster down to its final 53, but it is hard to ignore the moves that have been made, either through the draft or free agency.

As the focus begins to shift to the start of training camp after rookies reported on Saturday before veterans do the same on Tuesday, it is also important to make sure certain players are still around in Gang Green for years to come.

For veteran defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, he is arguably next in line to receive a contract extension after the Jets acquired him in a trade with the Vikings prior to the start of the 2025 campaign.

Harrison Phillips should have a new deal coming soon

In addition to his ability to contain the run, which is especially vital for a Jets team that allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game (139.5) last season, Phillips has already taken on a mentorship role with offseason trade acquisition T'Vondre Sweat. There is no reason to believe he will not be extended as he enters the final season of his two-year, $15 million deal.

Harrison Phillips is the type of on- and off-field leader who the Jets can't afford to lose as they look to take the next step. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phillips logged the fifth-most total tackles (60) on the entire team last season, a team that could not create any turnovers and struggled against the pass rush. Granted, he only had 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble himself, but his impact was still felt on a defense that otherwise struggled as a whole, both up front and in the secondary.

According to Pro Football Focus, Phillips had the 22nd-ranked overall grade (72.7) out of 134 qualified interior defenders last season and registered the sixth-best run defense grade (76.3). While his pass rush grade (56.2) left a lot to be desired at 99th, Phillips' strength against the run is hard to ignore and is key to a new-look defensive line that offers a bright future.

Not only is Phillips strong against the run, but he is also durable for his position. He has appeared in all 17 games each of the last four seasons and played the fifth-most snaps (349) among all interior defenders last season. However, it is not out of the question that Phillips loses his starting job by Week 1 when you consider his lack of pressure toward opposing QBs and the stacked defensive front around him.

With that said, his strength and ability to push the pocket to create pressure and clog up the rushing lanes make him a key part of a young and mostly unproven DL. Considering that veterans D.J. Reader and Dalvin Tomlinson, two players with a similar skill set, are earning $6.25 and 6.5 million annually, respectively, per Spotrac, Phillips will likely fall somewhere in that range if the Jets truly want to retain him beyond the 2026 season.

Signs point to an extended stay in Gotham

Looking at the projected free agents on this Jets roster going into 2027, Phillips seems like the most likely option to get re-signed. Quarterback Geno Smith is still a wait-and-see situation, while other players like David Onyemata and Dane Belton are signed to one-year deals and still need to prove themselves on the field before any potential extensions are discussed.

The Jets already rewarded starting guard Joe Tippmann by agreeing to terms on a four-year, $66.2 million extension earlier in the offseason, so they are clearly not afraid to keep promising players around. Phillips is obviously at a much different stage of his career, and he has not exactly shown that he is going to put up flashy numbers when he is on the field.

While that may be the case, Phillips' durability and leadership are crucial on a defensive front that can use all the stability it can get after a dismal 2025 season. Whether he retains his starting spot or not, Phillips is more than worthy of a contract extension, and he should be next in line to be rewarded for his efforts.