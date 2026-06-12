How OTAs Changed the Jets' Cornerback Depth Chart

One of the several areas the New York Jets struggled last season was against the pass. The Jets allowed the most passing touchdowns (36) in the league, along with becoming the first team in NFL history to finish a season without recording an interception.

With the team moving on from All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner at last year’s trade deadline, upgrading the position was a clear priority for general manager Darren Mougey entering the offseason.

And he did just that, adding Nahshon Wright, arguably one of the bigger steals of the offseason, and D’Angelo Ponds to the current mix of Brandon Stephens, Azareye’h Thomas, and Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

While fans are understandably excited about the revamped unit, the biggest question entering OTAs was how the depth chart would shake out. Throughout the first few weeks of OTAs, head coach Aaron Glenn left some clues about where each player stands and what their role potentially will look like heading into the 2026 season.

Although this could still change in the upcoming months, OTAs have revealed which cornerbacks will have starting roles and which ones will be battling for a roster spot.

Brandon Stephens, Nahshon Wright lead the way at the outside CB spots

So far, it’s been Stephens and Wright who’ve been leading the cornerback competition. The pair have been the starting outside corners at practice, and Jets on SI’s Nick Faria highlighted their play in one-on-one situations.

This is encouraging to hear, considering both players struggled in coverage last season. Stephens, who signed a three-year, $36 million contract with the Jets last offseason, gave up 509 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while failing to record an interception. Meanwhile, Wright allowed 800 receiving yards and eight touchdowns with the Bears, but managed to come away with five interceptions.

While Stephens and Wright are seemingly locks as the starting outside corners, the battle for the nickelback spot has been the most intriguing. Brownlee and Ponds have been camp standouts and have made strong impressions throughout OTAs.

D'Angelo Ponds' play has reshaped the depth chart

Given his upside and the fact that New York used a premium selection on him, Ponds has the edge to win this battle. However, it remains uncertain where Glenn will line him up this season. Although his 5-foot-9, 170-pound size immediately drew assumptions that he would play in the slot, the former Indiana Hoosier has flashed his ability to hold his own on the outside.

Ponds, 21, gave up just 64 receptions and 642 receiving yards, while only allowing one touchdown in 28 games with Indiana.

If Ponds can continue to impress in the upcoming months, he could potentially split his time in the slot and the outside, while Brownlee receives a rotational role on the inside.

His emergence has not only affected Brownlee’s standing but also could impact Thomas’ role. The former Florida State Seminole flashed his CB1 potential last season, but given his struggles, it’s clear the second-year player still needs to take more strides in his development.

While he’s been a full participant in OTAs, Thomas hasn’t stood out like the others, which has resulted in Ponds surpassing him and potentially taking his CB3 spot if he plays on the outside. Despite this, Thomas is positioned to have an important role on the defense in 2026.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, these five are locks to make the roster and will play a huge part in turning around this defense. With Glenn carrying six corners on the initial 53-man roster last year, there is potentially one spot up for grabs amongst the rest of the players.

Before the start of OTAs, Jets on SI’s Jovan Alford projected Qwan’tez Stiggers to take that spot, and while that seems like the likely outcome, Tre Brown has made a case with his strong play, with his notable one-hand interception on Cade Klubnik standing out at last week's OTA session open to the media.

While the projected six remain the same, the pecking order has been reshaped in OTAs, particularly revolving around where Glenn and the coaching staff want to deploy Ponds.

His versatility has given the competition greater significance and made the battle far more intriguing. Regardless of who plays where, Jets fans should feel ecstatic with the current iteration of the cornerbacks' room and expect them to be significantly better than last year.