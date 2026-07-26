3 Jets Clearly on the Hot Seat Entering Training Camp

While several players have improved their roster chances heading into New York Jets training camp, the same cannot be said for everyone on the depth chart.

Either through a lack of improvement in key areas during the offseason so far or upgrades at their respective positions that have added more of a sense of urgency, the pressure is real for some players more than others.

As rookies get set to report to training camp on July 25 and veterans on July 28, it will not be much longer until the preseason begins and the buildup to another NFL season nears its end.

With that in mind, here are three players who are either on the hot seat to make the 53-man roster or to retain their starting job.

Mazi Smith, DT

Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith (58) on the field in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Smith was acquired in a mid-season trade back in November that sent All-Pro Quinnen Williams and multiple draft picks to the Dallas Cowboys. Although Smith only had 57 combined tackles and two sacks in his 2.5 seasons with the Cowboys, he was expected to play a key role on a lackluster Jets defensive line.

That was not the case as the former 2023 first-round pick appeared in just three games (54 snaps), recording three tackles and receiving a dismal 38.9 overall grade during that time, per Pro Football Focus. As a result, general manager Darren Mougey added T'Vondre Sweat, David Onyemata and rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. to a unit that already included Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs.

Smith's future outlook in Gang Green already took a hit when the Jets selected Jackson in the fourth round. This was also a defense that allowed the fourth-most rush yards (139.5) and recorded the second-fewest sacks (26) last season, so if Smith wants to stand out in a crowded room that appears to be much better on paper, he needs to show some improvement as a run defender and generate additional pressure on opposing QBs.

As of now, he finds himself behind Sweat and just ahead of Jackson on the left side of the DL, but if Smith cannot make some gains and show that he is deserving of competing for more snaps, the pressure surrounding him is only going to continue to rise going into training camp.

Eric Watts, DE

Jul 23, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets defensive end Eric Watts (58) warms up during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a revamped DL offering a lot of hope and potential going into the 2026 season, some players are going to be left on the outside looking in unless they can make a strong case in training camp. That definitely applies to Watts, who put together a solid rookie season in 2024 with five QB pressures in 102 pass rush opportunities, per PFF.

With that said, Watts' days with the Jets could be numbered after taking a step back in Year 2 with just one pressure in 52 opportunities. Watts also experience a drop in his pressure rate from 4.9% to 1.9% and allowed receptions on his only two targets for 29 yards and a TD.

If he wants to rise to the occasion and overcome the adversity, Watts must improve in pass rush and coverage. The hope is that his 10.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles when he was at UConn will eventually carry over, but that has not been the case so far for a player who was already on thin ice heading into the draft.

Watts is currently listed as a third-stringer at DE, behind Braiden McGregor and projected starter Will McDonald IV, who lead the team with eight sacks in 2025. At this point, Watts may need a miracle to make the roster after failing to stand out in OTAs and minicamp.

Andre Cisco, Safety

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) looks on before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Smith and Watts, who are fighting just to lock up a spot on the 53-man roster, Cisco is currently projected to be the starter at the strong safety position, although that is far from guaranteed after a disappointing 2025 season.

Cisco had as many as 73 total tackles in 2022 and four interceptions in 2023 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but his debut season with the Jets in 2025 was marred by a pectoral tear and 67th-ranked coverage grade (54.5) out of 98 qualified safeties according to PFF, instantly putting him on the chopping block.

A crowded safety room and bad tackling, poor coverage and mind-numbing mistakes make for a challenging road ahead for Cisco, but he is certainly a dark horse to make the 53-man roster, if not lock up the starting spot at the position.

"Listen, we think he's a guy that can come in and compete and play for us," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "Obviously, he has good range, has good ball skills. I know in Jacksonville things didn't go the way that he wanted, so we still believe in him, and we're looking forward to him going out there and competing and trying to earn a starting job."

If he is going to win the starting role, Cisco will need to withstand a challenge from Malachi Moore and Dane Belton, whose playmaking ability and run defense skills could pave the way for a breakout season after signing a one-year deal with the Jets. Cisco should make the roster, but it is not a lock by no means that he is the starter in Week 1.