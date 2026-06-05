Brandon Sorsby's Upside Too Hard for Jets to Ignore, Despite Rumored Price Tag

The New York Jets, along with a few other teams, could face an interesting decision later this summer regarding the quarterback position. That decision: should they give up a 2027 draft pick to land Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby if he enters the NFL’s supplemental draft?

It all depends on how the Jets and the other teams across the league view Sorsby. According to Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports, sources tell him that the Texas Tech quarterback “will be a late 1st/early 2nd round depending on the order.” Pauline also added this nugget, "Presently Sorsby is graded higher than Arch Manning by several area scouts as we head towards the season."

Sorsby is awaiting a ruling on a temporary injunction that would allow him to play college football in 2026 after the NCAA denied his reinstatement request. Sorsby is facing discipline for allegedly wagering $90,000 on sports during his collegiate career.

If a judge denies the injunction, the deadline for Sorsby to apply for the supplemental draft is June 22. And if he goes that route, which reportedly includes a pro day during the week of July 5-12, the Jets must decide if he’s worth possibly moving off one of their first-round picks before getting a chance to see the other prospects again this upcoming season.

Should the Jets seriously entertain the idea of taking Sorsby in the supplemental draft?

Before the NCAA announced its ruling, Sorsby was viewed as one of the top QBs in the 2027 draft class, which is projected to have a bevy of first-round options, including Arch Manning.

And it’s not surprising that was the case. Sorsby was coming off a 2025 season at the University of Cincinnati, where he completed 61.6% of his passes for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also showed off his mobility, rushing for a career-high 580 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Despite Sorsby’s baggage from the collegiate level, talent evaluators around the league like his potential, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Just the limited tape I saw, said one AFC assistant GM, he looked better than Ty [Simpson]. The accuracy was better, and he’s an athlete who can run and extend plays. That combination of athleticism, accuracy and arm, he looked like a guy who could be a threat with his feet, extend plays and throw off-platform—plus he’s accurate from the pocket.

If we take this assistant GM’s word for it and Sorsby is a better prospect than Simpson, who was taken in the first round by the Los Angeles Rams with the 13th overall selection, then the Jets may have no choice but to throw their hat into the ring.

As things currently stand, they have Geno Smith entrenched as their starter, with rookie Cade Klubnik battling with Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook. Smith isn’t guaranteed to be the starter past this season, which means Klubnik could be the clubhouse leader to be the starter in 2027 if his development goes as planned this season.

Klubnik has already started to make a name for himself at rookie minicamp and OTAs, which is a good start for him. He might not possess the electrifying arm that Sorsby does, but he can move around in the pocket.

However, if the Jets were to use one of their first-round picks, which would have selections in the first or second tiers in the supplemental draft, on Sorsby, now you’re talking about a QB room with high upside and dual-threat options.

Now, would the Jets be willing to spend time developing both guys, instead of just Klubnik, whom they moved up for in the fourth round in April’s draft to get? That would be another question that New York’s brass would have to answer.

It’s not an easy predicament for the Jets as everyone already expects them to use one of their three picks next year on a quarterback. They could beat everyone to the punch and use it on Sorsby, whose arm talent has been compared to some of the best quarterbacks in the league (Matthew Stafford, Caleb Williams and Patrick Mahomes).

Does that mean instant success for Sorsby at the NFL level? No, it doesn’t, and those comparisons shouldn’t push the Jets to make a rash decision. Instead, New York should do their homework to see how he does at his pro day, and then make the call.