Here's Why Each Jets Rookie Could Start, And Why They Won't 

Rookie minicamp officially kicked off for the New York Jets on Friday and will continue until Sunday. It will be the first time that head coach Aaron Glenn and the rest of his staff will get a chance to see not only this year’s rookie class, but also undrafted free agents on the practice field at Florham Park, as they start to figure out what each guy’s role will be on this team in 2026.

By all accounts, New York had one of the best drafts this year, as they hit home runs with their first three-round picks (David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq, and Omar Cooper Jr.), found a starting-caliber cornerback in the second round (D’Angelo Ponds), and on Day 3 took a shot on a few prospects who could contribute at their various positions.

That being said, not all of these rookies will start immediately in Week 1 when the calendar rolls to September. The Jets’ first four picks are likely to get starting nods, but after that, it's up in the air for the Day 3 selections.

However, we saw Day 3 picks Malachi Moore and Francisco Mauigoa start last season and make some plays, so it's not completely out of the question for this year’s group. Below, we’ll break down the case for why each rookie will start and discuss why they might not.

1. David Bailey

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

First things first, we have to start with the Jets’ top selection in last month’s draft, former Texas Tech star David Bailey. The Jets were one of the worst teams at bringing down the quarterback last year, with 26 sacks. The only team with fewer sacks was the San Francisco 49ers (20), who made the playoffs.

Glenn and GM Darren Mougey hope Bailey can be a huge piece to get this unit back on track, which features Will McDonald IV and free-agent signings Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare. Ossai and Enagbare weren’t full-time starters at their previous stops, which only helps Bailey’s case, who was a pass-rush dynamo with the Red Raiders.

Regardless, if the Jets are in a 4-3 or 3-4 scheme this season, Bailey will start opposite McDonald IV, which could pose some issues in run defense. However, this is where Enagbare could come into play as a bigger-bodied defensive end or Ossai, who can be used in different roles.

2. Kenyon Sadiq

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) warms up before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

One of the more shocking selections in the first round was the Jets taking Sadiq at No. 16 overall. Most people pegged that spot as wide receiver for New York. But to their credit, they took the best available offensive player.

Sadiq will join Mason Taylor, last year’s second-round pick, giving them a dynamic tight end tandem that hopefully will be one of the best in the league. Sadiq’s athleticism is off the charts, as his speed (4.39 40-yard dash) will be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders. He can also do a little bit of everything on the field, serving as an H-back or being flexed out at tight end.

If drops don’t become an issue like they were during his last season at Oregon, Sadiq has the immediate talent to start over Taylor. However, given that Taylor already has a year under his belt and played well despite the QB carousel in 2025, New York doesn’t have to throw Sadiq into the fire right away.

3. Omar Cooper Jr.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Cooper Jr. doesn’t have blazing speed like Adonai Mitchell or Arian Smith, but he’ll go into traffic to make the tough catches, can play in the slot and on the outside, and will get yards after the catch. When looking at the makeup of the Jets’ receiver room, he’s the perfect complement to Garrett Wilson, who's predominantly an outside wideout, and Mitchell, who is your vertical deep threat.

With Geno Smith as his quarterback, Cooper has a chance to do some damage in Year 1 as the Jets’ WR2. Defenses will be worried about Wilson on the outside, the tight end duo of Sadiq and Taylor, plus Breece Hall in the backfield. It should allow Cooper to make plays in the short and intermediate parts of the field. I also don’t envision anyone past Mitchell on the WR depth chart pushing Cooper for a starting spot.

Now, that could change if the Jets were to sign Stefon Diggs or Deebo Samuel, but that is highly unlikely.

4. D’Angelo Ponds

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) rushes the ball Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some fans might look at Ponds’ size and say he’s your prototypical slot cornerback, which ultimately might be his role this season and going forward in his career.

However, who's to say that the rookie cornerback won’t win a job on the boundary? As things currently stand, the Jets’ starting outside cornerbacks are projected to be Brandon Stephens and Nahshon Wright or Azareye’h Thomas.

Stephens, who signed a huge three-year contract in free agency last season, is coming off a rough 2025 campaign. According to Pro Football Focus, the veteran cornerback had a 63.0 coverage grade and had a passer rating of 126.4. Not to mention, Stephens also allowed 47 receptions, which ranked 22nd among 114 qualified cornerbacks.

And then when you look at the other boundary cornerback spot for the Jets, Thomas showed some glimpses as a rookie, and Wright is coming off a Pro Bowl year with the Chicago Bears. Wright was a turnover machine with five interceptions, but also allowed big plays through the air.

Therefore, don’t count out Ponds, who is an aggressive, playmaking cornerback on the outside. But if he doesn’t win a job on the outside, Ponds is the perfect option to put in the slot because of his press-man skills and ability as a blitzer.

5. Darrell Jackson Jr.

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) attempts to run the ball to the end zone but is tacked by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The starting interior of the Jets’ defensive line looks set right now with Harrison Phillips and T’Vondre Sweat, the latter of whom they acquired in the Jermaine Johnson II trade earlier this offseason. And not to mention, they also signed veteran lineman David Onyemata to a one-year, $10.5 million deal.

That said, after those guys on the line, the Jets don’t have much reliable depth, clearing the way for Jackson Jr. The former Florida State Seminole should help the Jets stop the run, which was a huge issue last season. However, he’ll also make an impact as a pass rusher, posting seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in his last two years.

Now, if Phillips or Sweat were to get hurt, Jackson could find his way into the starting lineup. But for now, the rookie’s job is to keep on refining his skills as part of the Jets’ d-line rotation. If he does that, then maybe he takes over the veteran Phillips, who will be a free agent at the end of this upcoming season.

6. Cade Klubnik

Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Clemson defeated Louisville 20-19. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

With the Jets trading for Geno Smith earlier this offseason, Klubnik, who was taken with their second fourth-round pick, doesn’t have to worry about starting right away.

In a perfect world for the Jets, Klubnik doesn’t start at all in his rookie season. If that happens, it means Smith is playing well enough to keep his job and is also putting points on the board.

As of now, Klubnik could be the team’s QB2 when Week 1 rolls around. The Jets also have Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe on the roster, but those guys aren’t a real factor. New York has kicked the tires on Russell Wilson being its backup, but that’s still up in the air.

That said, if they don’t bring in a veteran QB like Wilson or Cooper Rush, having Klubnik as the backup is not the worst idea in the world. Now, if things go sideways with Smith, like we saw last year with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he threw 17 interceptions, Klubnik could find himself on the field in Year 1.

And if that happens, the Jets will find out whether Klubnik has what it takes to be a starter, or they will have to use one of their three first-round picks on a QB in 2027.

7. Anez Cooper

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Anez Cooper (73) blocks the rush during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Towards the end of the draft in the sixth round, the Jets picked up Anez Cooper, who is currently slated as the backup behind starting right guard Joe Tippmann.

Now, Cooper could move himself into the starting lineup if Tippman were to get hurt, or if New York entertained the idea of trading center Josh Myers. If that second scenario plays out, the Jets could put Tippman at center and then Cooper at right guard.

Cooper is coming off a solid career with the Miami Hurricanes, where he made 45 starts at right guard and was flat-out impressive in pass protection last year. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-5, 334-pound lineman didn’t allow a sack on 816 pass-blocking snaps. He also wasn’t too shabby in run blocking with a 68.7 grade.

Depending on how things shake out with Tippman after this season, who will be an unrestricted free agent, Cooper may find himself potentially competing for a starting job in 2027 if his development goes well during his rookie campaign.

8. VJ Payne

Iowa State Cyclones tight end Stevo Klotz (49) is defended by Kansas State Wildcats safety VJ Payne (19) in the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

It’s not often a fanbase gets excited about a seventh-round pick, but VJ Payne isn’t any seventh-round selection. In fact, some thought Payne would’ve gotten drafted in the fourth or fifth round, but thankfully, the Jets got lucky towards the end of the draft.

The former Kansas State standout can play in the slot, in the box, and split safety. And not to mention, he’s one of the most athletic safeties in the class, running a 4.40 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine at 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds.

Payne always found himself around the ball during his time at Kansas State, which you love to see. As for his rookie season, there’s no path for him to start, especially with Minkah Fitzpatrick in the mix and Dane Belton, who was signed as a free agent.

The only way he would start is if things go really badly with Fitzpatrick and Belton. But the Jets are banking on that not happening. Therefore, Payne can spend time developing his skills and help out on special teams.