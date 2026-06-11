Cade Klubnik's OTA Injury Opens Small Window for Jets' Bailey Zappe

The New York Jets’ quarterback room has been the topic of discussion this offseason. Even though they have Geno Smith penciled in as their starting quarterback, fans have been curious about how general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn would address their backup situation.

They offered Russell Wilson a contract earlier in the offseason, but the 10-time Pro Bowler announced his retirement last week. With Wilson off the table, the Jets’ brass opted not to add another veteran and instead have an open competition for the No. 2 spot.

They did add Cade Klubnik to the room in this year’s NFL Draft, and heading into OTAs, the fourth-round selection seemed like the favorite after his impressive performance in rookie minicamp. However, journeyman quarterback Bailey Zappe is currently considered Smith's backup.

With Klubnik recently sidelined at OTAs with back tightness, Zappe has an opportunity to strengthen his grip on the backup spot with extra reps.

Zappe can strengthen hold as Jets’ No. 2 QB

Thankfully, Klubnik isn’t expected to miss much time. In fact, he should be good to go for next week’s minicamp, per Al Iannazzone of Newsday. So, as of now, he’ll only miss the last two OTA sessions, which include Wednesday's, as that primarily focuses on the special teams.

Still, that gives Zappe at least one opportunity to redeem himself following a relatively inconsistent performance in the first few weeks of practice. The Texas native's best chance to prove to the coaching staff that he deserves the backup spot is on Thursday, with the majority of the session dedicated to third-down situations, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

In this setting, experience matters, which is the clear advantage Zappe has over Klubnik. The former Western Kentucky Hilltopper has appeared in 15 games (9 starts) across his four-year career, posting a 4-5 record while throwing for 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and completing 62.1% of his passes.

Although these numbers aren’t eye-opening, they represent valuable and crucial NFL experience that Klubnik lacks. Despite the former Clemson Tiger having the upside and talent edge over Zappe, he hasn’t given offensive coordinator Frank Reich any reason to trust him as a backup.

Klubnik has looked like a rookie during OTAs and, like Zappe, has also had his struggles. While this is uncommon for first-year quarterbacks, it goes to show that he still needs time to develop and adjust to the professional level.

Although the race for the No. 2 spot is still close and won’t be decided by one practice in OTAs, Zappe can leave a good impression with a strong performance on Thursday. While Brady Cook should get some reps in Klubnik’s absence, Zappe is the one who stands to benefit the most, as he has a golden opportunity to earn the coaching staff’s confidence.

That said, OTAs alone cannot be the deciding factor for the backup spot. With no player being named the backup yet, this competition will carry into minicamp and ultimately training camp before Glenn gives his vote of confidence.

Zappe and Klubnik will both have plenty of reps and opportunities to make their case for the role. Regardless of who wins, they must be prepared to take the field whenever their time comes.