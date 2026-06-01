Cade Klubnik's QB2 Chances Get Another Boost With Russell Wilson News

Following the 2026 NFL Draft in April, there was a thought that the Jets could still look to sign a veteran quarterback, despite the selection of rookie Cade Klubnik in the fourth round. One QB who generated interest among the Jets’ brass was Russell Wilson.

Wilson, who spent last season with the New York Giants, reportedly visited with the Jets last month and was even offered a contract. However, the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback was also weighing a broadcast TV deal from CBS Sports.

Over the last couple of weeks, we haven’t heard much on the Wilson front from the Jets, as it's been Klubnik creating buzz from his performances at rookie minicamp and OTAs, opening fans' eyes to the idea that he could be QB2. But on Monday, Wilson decided on his playing future, reportedly finalizing a deal to become an analyst for CBS Sports, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sources: Ten-time Pro-Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is finalizing a deal to become a CBS Sports analyst. Wilson won a Super Bowl, the Walter Payton Man of the Year award and now leaves the NFL to become an analyst on the network’s pregame show that includes James Brown, Nate… pic.twitter.com/YEsi3OyDRv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

Schefter adds that the veteran quarterback will be part of CBS’ pregame show. It seemed as if the Jets weren’t worried either way on Wilson, as they didn’t sign or bring in any other QBs for a workout. Clearly, head coach Aaron Glenn likes his in-house options, including Klubnik, who now only has to beat out Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook.

Cade Klubnik's odds to win Jets' backup QB battle suddenly improve during OTAs

Based on upside and talent alone, the rookie is a better backup QB option than Zappe and Cook. At this point, we know what type of quarterback Zappe is: a journeyman and someone who could be a QB3 based on his experience.

The same could be said for Cook, who went from being an undrafted free agent just missing the cut to make the Jets’ 53-man roster to actually starting games last season. Cook is better than Zappe, but he isn’t better than Klubnik.

In front of the media at last week’s OTA session at Florham Park, Klubnik put on a show as he went a perfect 4-for-4 in 7-on-7 drills and 4-for-4 on 11-on-11s, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Jets QB stats after first run through 7 on 7 and 11 on 11:



Geno Smith

2/3 in 7 on 7

4/5 in 11 on 11



Bailey Zappe

3/4 7 on 7

4/4 11 on 11



Cade Klubnik

4/4 7 on 7

4/4 11 on 11 — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 28, 2026

In fact, Jets on SI’s Nick Faria had an up-close look at Klubnik and highlighted his comfort level, the timing of his passes, his mobility, and that he didn’t look overwhelmed by the moment.

All those things are great signs for the young quarterback, as the intensity will pick up the closer we get to training camp and eventually the preseason.

When the Jets head coach met with reporters at last week’s OTA session, he said that Zappe was the clubhouse leader for the QB2 job. However, the fanbase didn’t read too much into that, as they know Klubnik is the better QB. And as long as the Jets don’t sign a veteran like Cooper Rush and the rookie QB continues to do everything the coaches ask of him, it's Klubnik’s job to lose.