Cade Klubnik's Next Jets Preseason Game Just Became Even More Important

While some position battles have provided little clarity throughout training camp and the preseason-opening loss to the Buccaneers, the race for the Jets' No. 2 quarterback role appears to be taking shape following rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik's impressive outing.

Klubnik came out of that preseason loss as one of the team's biggest winners, completing five of his seven pass attempts for 56 yards and displaying his accuracy and poise in the pocket. While starting QB Geno Smith was expected to get the start in the preseason opener, a sore left ankle kept him out of the lineup and paved the way for Klubnik to get some additional playing time as he continues to get up to speed in the NFL.

Even though head coach Aaron Glenn came under fire for sitting Klubnik following his two scoring drives, it sounds like the rookie may have another opportunity to lock up the QB2 role. According to Jets beat reporter Brian Costello on Wednesday, "Glenn is noncommittal about Smith playing on Friday night."

Aaron Glenn is non committal about Geno Smith playing on Friday night. It’s an interesting decision. He needs reps but nursing an ankle injury. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 19, 2026

Smith may be the veteran in the QB room and isn't in danger of losing his job, but he still needs some reps as he builds chemistry with his young wideouts and still poses some concerns with his turnover-prone history. There's also the fact that he is not getting any younger. With the potential for Smith to miss a second preseason game, combined with the disastrous performance from veteran backup Bailey Zappe against the Buccaneers, Klubnik could be in line for a lot more action.

Cade Klubnik has a huge opportunity in front of him in second preseason game

As the Jets inch closer to that second preseason tilt against the Steelers on Friday night, it is becoming clear that Klubnik is in the best position to back up Smith when Week 1 rolls around. Sure, he has looked like a rookie QB at times as you would expect in a new system, but Klubnik has consistently stood out above the rest and should have the Jets organization feeling optimistic about what he can offer.

Zappe is fighting just to make the 53-man roster after throwing two interceptions, one of which was returned for a TD, in the preseason opener. Brady Cook, meanwhile, showed improvements by going 9-of-15 for 108 passing yards against the Buccaneers, but he was on the fringe of being cut himself and will likely not be any higher than the QB3 position if he can show that his preseason Week 1 performance was no fluke.

If Klubnik impresses again on Friday, the QB2 battle could be decided, which should honestly not be a huge surprise given how Klubnik has looked during the offseason. Even when the mistakes are there, Glenn is most impressed by how Klubnik overcomes them.

"I think every time (Cade) practices, he's getting better and better and better," Glenn said, per SNY Jets. "But, I also like the fact that those mistakes that he makes in practice, we're able to coach him, and he understands those mistakes. I think that's the No. 1 thing when it comes to any player is, 'Man, when those mistakes happen, let's attack those mistakes right now. Let's make sure we clean it up. Let's make sure he understands the why behind the mistake.' I think that's the most important part for any player is understanding the why behind it, and I think that's when you improve the most."

"I think every time he practices, he's getting better and better and better"



Aaron Glenn talks about what he wants to see from Cade Klubnik in the Jets' next preseason game: pic.twitter.com/dIJ0GnyMvu — SNY Jets (@snyjets) August 19, 2026

While Tuesday's training camp practice was a reminder that Klubnik still has some stuff he needs to work on after throwing a pair of interceptions, there is no denying that the QB2 position is his to lose at this point.

Throw in the additional playing time he has received and could see more of on Friday if Smith remains sidelined, and Klubnik can put an end to this battle and perhaps even put some pressure on Smith if the injury concerns or history of turnovers become a problem.

After all, this is a great opportunity for Klubnik to solidify his grip on the Jets' QB2 hold. If he can ball out in Smith's potential absence, he can leave fans feeling confident that he'll be ready to step up should the veteran ever miss time or regress with age.

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