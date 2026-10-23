Confidence Meter: How Close I Feel the Jets Are to Firing Aaron Glenn in Week 7

The Jets were historically bad in 2025, finishing 3-14 and becoming the first team in NFL history to finish a season without recording a single interception. Despite this, New York opted to give head coach Aaron Glenn another year.

New York didn’t let him off the hook easily. By replacing 12 of his 22 assistants from last year’s staff and making roster additions across the board, it’s evident that the Jets’ brass wants to see improvement under Glenn.

Improvement was Glenn’s goal entering his second season, and so far, New York has made some progress.

Through six weeks, Gang Green currently sits in third place in the AFC East with a 2-4 record. The Jets have been far more competitive than last season, with all but one of their losses having been tightly contested, and the defense has shown improvement.

However, some issues remain, with poor coaching decisions and trouble executing in the final two minutes of the first half among the most concerning.

Although the team doesn’t look as bad as it did last year, Glenn must fix these issues if he wants to remain the head coach. Here's how I'm feeling about the Jets head coach's outlook and whether a potential firing is on the horizon.

The good: Jets’ defense has improved, and the team looks more competitive

One of the biggest changes from last year is that Glenn has taken over defensive play-calling duties. So far, the decision has appeared to pay off.

Under Glenn’s aggressive approach, the defense has significantly improved at generating pressure, tying for fifth in sacks (17) and ranking 10th in pressure rating (24.3%). Additionally, the Jets have impressed against the pass, ranking fourth in passing yards allowed per game (185) and 11th in air yards allowed (662).

New additions David Bailey and Dane Belton have been key contributors to the unit’s success.

Bailey has been New York’s most consistent pass rusher, leading the team in pressures (23) and sacks (5). Meanwhile, Belton continues to make plays all over the field and has stood out against the run, earning an 89.7 run-defense grade, per Pro Football Focus, ranking third among 98 qualifying safeties.

Dane Belton is one of the Jets who have benefited from playing under head coach Aaron Glenn this season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Glenn’s defensive improvements have kept the Jets in games. Through six games, the defense ranks seventh in points allowed per game (20.7) and has given up more than 30 points only once. Last year, New York allowed 30 points or more three times in its first six games and eight times in the season.

The defense’s success has played a critical role in New York’s two victories, allowing just 10 points to the Titans and 12 to the Browns.

While the Jets still have plenty of issues to address, the defense’s progress is an encouraging sign for Glenn in his second season. Although they need to do a better job of creating turnovers and containing the run, the unit has taken a step forward.

If Glenn wants to remain in New York, he needs the defense to maintain a similar level of play moving forward.

The bad: Coaching and offensive issues remain the same

For the most part, Glenn has done well on the defensive side. Still, he’s made several questionable decisions, which have arguably cost the Jets a win or two.

In last week’s game against the Patriots, Glenn opted to go for it on fourth down twice instead of kicking from 48 and 57 yards. It’s one thing to be aggressive later on when the game is getting out of hand and nothing is working, but passing up potential points in the second quarter while trailing by a touchdown is another story.

It didn’t help that offensive coordinator Frank Reich—who's also drawn criticism this year—dialed up a run in shotgun formation on fourth-and-one and a quarterback sneak.

Another questionable decision by Glenn in this game came on New England’s 42-yard touchdown pass to receiver Romeo Doubs (h/t NFL). On the play, Glenn rushed just three players and dropped David Bailey into coverage.

42-yard touchdown from Maye to Doubs!



NYJvsNE on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/tKpDzX136o — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

This gave Patriots quarterback Drake Maye seemingly all the time in the world to find the open Doubs, punishing Glenn for the terrible call.

Glenn’s game management hasn’t been much better either. The Jets’ inability to execute in the final two minutes of the first half has been one of the team’s biggest weaknesses since Glenn’s arrival.

Through six games this season, New York has been outscored 20-0 in this situation. The problem extends beyond this season, as this has been a recurring problem since Glenn joined. In his 23 games as head coach, the Jets have been outscored 100-6 in the first half's final two minutes (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini).

To break this down further, they’ve been outscored in the final two minutes of the first half, 100-6, over Glenn’s 23 games.



Next closest team: Packers, -40 pt differential. https://t.co/GTMDrAvwAD — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 19, 2026

Whether it’s clock management, play-calling, or execution, the Jets struggle in moments where every possession matters. Finding ways to score in these situations has to be a priority moving forward, especially given how close their games have been.

The other major concern is that the offense hasn’t improved under Reich. New York brought in the former head coach of the Colts and Panthers, hoping that his experience would help turn things around on offense. However, he’s been extremely underwhelming.

The Jets have scored just 112 points this season, fewer than the 123 they scored through their first six games in 2025. Given all the additions and changes to the coaching staff and roster, their lack of progress on offense has been disappointing.

Reich has failed to use Garrett Wilson consistently, targeting him heavily in some games while turning away from him in others. Wilson has had more than seven targets in just two games and must find a way to get the ball to their star receiver more often, especially in the red zone.

Through six games, New York ranks last in red zone touchdown efficiency (37.5%).

While Reich deserves his share of the blame, Glenn deserves scrutiny for the offense’s continued struggles as well. As head coach, he is responsible for holding his coordinators accountable and ensuring the team improves in its weakest areas. Glenn’s continued public support of Reich raises questions about whether the coaching staff is doing enough to address the offense’s problems.

Jets confidence meter: 6/10

Despite the Jets’ struggles, I don’t believe Glenn is on the verge of being fired. Even if the numbers don’t back up the offense, the team has improved from a talent and execution standpoint and is significantly more competitive than last season.

However, I do believe Glenn’s seat is undoubtedly getting warmer. With the offense continuing to underperform, it’s held them back and cost them some games. Just look back at their Week 2 loss against the Packers.

After taking a 10-point lead, the Jets managed just one first down before punting. They later failed to convert on fourth-and-1 near midfield. After taking two sacks in overtime, they punted, allowing Green Bay to drive down the field for the game-winning field goal.

Aaron Glenn isn't in imminent danger of being fired, but that could change if the losses keep piling up for the Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even as the team continues to make mistakes, Glenn remains confident in the team’s direction, comparing the Jets’ competitive stamina to the 2022 Lions, who started 1-6 before finishing 9-8. While this comparison offers some optimism, New York must turn its competitiveness into wins.

That’s why this week’s upcoming matchup against the Dolphins could be an important test. It’s a game they should win against an inferior team, but a loss would add to the mounting pressure on Glenn and his coaching staff.

I don’t believe Jets owner Woody Johnson and the Jets’ brass would move on from Glenn mid-season. However, if the team doesn’t progress and poor coaching decisions continue, his long-term future in New York will become increasingly uncertain.

For now, Glenn’s seat is warm, but there’s still plenty of football left for him to turn things around—or make his situation worse.

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