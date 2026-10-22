Garrett Wilson's Frustration Could Boil Over Again If Jets Don't Walk Fine Line

A quick look at the stat sheet shows Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is off to another stellar season in 2026.

Over six weeks, Wilson ranks in the top 15 in key receiving categories, including catches (35), receiving yards (418), touchdowns (three), and targets (48). The Ohio State product is on pace for his second 100-catch, 1,000-yard season. Wilson's stats show he remains New York's top dog in the passing game.

So why did the veteran wide receiver look so frustrated after Week 6's 26-19 loss to the Patriots?

A despondent Wilson appeared very frustrated after New York's fourth loss of the season. He has remained steadfast in his belief that the Jets are building the right kind of team, but as the losses continue, it isn't rocket science to ask when enough is enough for the veteran.

The good news for Jets fans is, after Wednesday's practice, those concerns seem subsided... for now.

Jets lower temp on star WR, but how long will it last?

It's not that Wilson seemed to be an issue or was openly furious over the Jets' performance on Sunday. He looked like a player who was frustrated with the loss and his lack of touches (four catches on six targets), as more could've helped alter the outcome.

According to Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, frustrating after New York's latest defeat wasn't exclusive to Wilson.

"We have a number of players; really all of our players feel that way," Glenn said. "They're highly competitive; they hate losing. Everybody, emotionally, is different on how they handle things, and that's okay."

It wasn't too long ago that Wilson's future in New York was in jeopardy. After a disastrous 2024 season with Aaron Rodgers, Wilson reportedly demanded to be shipped out if Rodgers returned for 2025. New York chose Wilson instead and gave him a nice four-year, $130 million extension to go along with that call.

Since the rescinded trade request, Wilson and Glenn have enjoyed a positive relationship. It's one built on allowing the 26-year-old playmaker to express himself while also playing within the confines of the organization each week.

"Me and Garrett have a great relationship. He understands me, I understand him, and we have easy conversations. When things don't go our way, we have easy conversations. When things do go our way, we have easy conversations. Aaron Glenn on Garrett Wilson

That's great for Jets fans to hear, but...

Despite Jets' optimism, status quo can't remain

It isn't a coincidence that the three best games the Jets have had this season—from an offensive perspective—have come when Wilson is the highest-targeted player. He remains a top receiver in the game and deserves the touches to go along with that.

Game Garrett Wilson targets (receptions) Jets points scored Outcome Week 1 7 (6) 23 Win Week 2 7 (5) 17 Loss Week 3 13 (10) 24 Loss Week 4 4 (3) 12 Loss Week 5 11 (7) 17 Win Week 6 6 (4) 19 Loss

Wilson's frustration from Sunday's loss may have subsided, but the roster will need to start winning games in droves. Otherwise, the other part of Wilson's nature is going to return and demand better results.

For his part, Wilson has taken ownership of his frustration during losses, but more so in the concept of the team losing rather than the lack of impact he has on a particular game. The balance he searches to find is one of "productive vs. destructive."

"We all have plays we want back that are proven disruptive down the road," Wilson said. "All of us have been productive when called upon. It's real. For me, it's getting my feet wet early."

Hopefully, the Jets find a way to get Wilson's feet wet early against a Dolphins defense allowing the sixth-most yards per reception (7.8) this season.

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