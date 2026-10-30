David Bailey Injury Uncertainty Could Force One Jets EDGE Into Week 8 Spotlight

The Jets will likely face the Raiders shorthanded in Week 8 after star rookie pass rusher David Bailey missed Friday's practice and is doubtful for Week 8, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. The number-two pick has been New York's primary pass-rushing threat. Bailey has 5.5 sacks through seven weeks, leaving the Jets looking for production if he misses time.

In comes third-year man Nate Lynn, who has a chance to make a name for himself after a promising Week 7 performance. The 24-year-old will likely take on a bigger role after Bailey's injury, so the Jets will need him to build on the promise he showed against the Dolphins.

Nate Lynn must build on recent success during David Bailey's absence

Lynn had himself a party against Miami in Week 7. The undrafted EDGE got his first career sack and graded highest among Jets defenders with a mark of 89.0, according to Pro Football Focus. Lynn made an impact in a smaller role; he will have to show he can step up when the team needs him against Las Vegas.

The Jets will no doubt miss Bailey. The rookie disruptor has accounted for over a quarter of the team's sacks this season, so the pass rush will look less dynamic without the former Red Raider. However, it gives Lynn a chance to prove he can fill the shoes of an end who gets legitimate playing time.

While Lynn performed in the game against Miami, he only played three defensive snaps. He must show that his success wasn't a flash in the pan, but something with substance. With the team struggling in the win-loss column and New York likely missing one of its young stars, Lynn must take on a bigger role if the Jets want to succeed in Week 8.

Primed for raiding

The Raiders are not a bad team to see on the other sideline if the Jets are looking for a breakout game from Lynn. The Raiders' offensive line has been ripe for the taking, despite the team's improved 2026 record. With Las Vegas' shaky offensive line and a running back averaging 3.1 yards per carry, Lynn could wreck the game on Sunday.

Las Vegas has struggled to block in the passing game so far this season. While they haven't given up many sacks, the team ranks 28th in pass protection on PFF. The Dolphins rank just behind them, so Lynn and the rest of the Jets' defensive line should have their ears pinned back. Lynn and the Jets could be primed for a breakout game against a team with a struggling offensive line and a far-from-mobile QB.

The Raiders are the perfect opponent for Nate Lynn to continue his recent success. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sacks are great, but stopping the run wins football games. The Jets struggled in that area against Miami, with Ollie Gordon II going for 100-plus yards and a touchdown. They have a chance to bounce back this week against the Raiders. Despite the big talk, Ashton Jeanty hasn't really excelled for the Silver and Black this season.

If Lynn is to get more time on the field, he must shine against this Raiders' offense. Las Vegas has been shaky establishing the run and protecting the ball in the passing game. Lynn looked good against the Jets' AFC East rival last week, and now he has the chance to improve his outlook in an expanded role against the Raiders.

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