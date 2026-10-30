Ashton Jeanty's Comments Put Jets at a Crossroads Ahead of Week 8 vs. Raiders

It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Jets' defensive line. In their last two games, they have given up a combined 304 yards to AFC East rivals in the Patriots and the Dolphins.

Those struggles recently led a member of the Jets' upcoming opponent to talk a little smack leading into Sunday's contest against the Raiders. Former sixth-overall rookie Ashton Jeanty made it clear that he thought his team could do whatever it wants against New York.

Why? Because the Jets were soft.

"I think we can definitely get the run game going. Get back on track," Jeanty said (h/t Ari Meirov). "A couple guys out there that don't really want to tackle, but I'm not going to say names."

Jeanty's comments are a direct slap in the face to the Jets defensive unit. The group has looked improved from last season, but has struggled again to start the year. When a running back who has failed to record 100 yards in two games this season, it will lead to even more embarrassment for the franchise.

Even if the players aren't taking the bait.

"Obviously, certain things can add a little more fuel to the fire, but at the end of the day, I got to go out there and do my job," Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "I think most guys in this locker room operate in the same fashion.”

Minkah Fitzpatrick and the rest of the Jets' defense won't buy into Ashton Jeanty's obvious mind games. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raiders are smart, they will look to continue the success other teams have had on the ground against the Jets. That leaves New York with two options going into Sunday.

Jets can't afford to let Ashton Jeanty run over them in Week 8

New York can talk about not letting Jeanty's comments affect them, but there's no denying how important Sunday's game has become for the group. The Jets cannot allow Jeanty to have a stellar performance after calling into question the group's effort.

They must show some semblance of a backbone and shut down Vegas from running the football effectively.

That's where the choices are for New York.

If the Jets contain Jeanty, they prove they have the mental fortitude to defeat any opponent and remain a team playing hard for their coach. Should they struggle to stop the run, though, then the Jets will be known as the team that rolled over and did nothing to stop a player from smack-talking them before the game and dominating after.

What the Jets allow Ashton Jeanty to do on Sunday will say a lot about the kind of team they are moving forward. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's a matter of pride for the Jets' defense, whether they want to admit it or not. As the team sits at 2-5, there aren't many more chances to prove they are willing to fight for their pride.

Proving doubters wrong shorthanded

New York will be at a disadvantage going into Sunday as well.

David Bailey has missed the first two practices this week with a groin injury, while Joseph Ossai and T'Vondre Sweat are both considered "week-to-week" by head coach Aaron Glenn. They are outmanned and outnumbered going into the day.

Still, Jeanty called out their will this week. Star players or not, the Jets need to rise to the occasion to bring respectability back to their unit.

Anything less, and things will get much worse for the roster.

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