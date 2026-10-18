On SI Exclusive: Will McDonald IV Still Has Big Goals for Jets' Pass Rush Despite Slow Start

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Even when he was drafted by the Jets in 2023, it felt like Will McDonald IV was someone New York fans wouldn't truly get behind.

First, it was the fact that the team seemed to take another edge rusher despite already having a plethora of them. Many wanted Broderick Jones, but that became impossible when the Steelers and Patriots worked on a trade to spurn the Jets.

Then, as Jaxon Smith-Njigba became an All-Pro, frustration shifted to the Jets choosing McDonald over him. Through all the anger, McDonald has not wavered. He understands his importance to Gang Green and has a desire to continue to play the game at a high level.

"I'm just trying to improve and make plays," McDonald told Sports Illustrated. "Our D-line is working together, but we got to continue with that communication and keep that chemistry going."

Through three and a half seasons, the Iowa State product has recorded 23.5 sacks, including 18.5 over the last two years alone. Still, the Jets want more, and McDonald's slow start to the 2026 season isn't helping matters.

Through five games, McDonald has recorded two sacks and 12 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He is receiving more snaps due to injuries, but hasn't made the kind of impact that other players around him have.

And he knows that has to change.

Will McDonald breaks down slow start

The numbers aren't necessarily bad for McDonald over five games. PFF has graded him as the 40th-best edge rusher in the sport out of 106 players. That puts him in an above-average grade.

After being considered one of the worst run defenders in the league last year, the 27-year-old has improved significantly in that area as well, ranking 72nd at his position. Good? Definitely not, but improved nevertheless.

Will McDonald IV hasn't blown anyone away this season, but he also hasn't been as bad as some people are making him out to be. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

More importantly, though, McDonald's work has caught the eye of head coach Aaron Glenn over the last several weeks.

"(Will) was effective in a number of jobs that we had him do," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "I think you guys probably saw that he was really the spy on Deshaun (Watson), and he made a number of plays from running him down and making a tackle on the quarterback, because he has that ability to be able to do that. Another thing that you guys might not have picked up on: he was on the kickoff team, and he did a hell of a job."

McDonald knows the start of the season may not have been as successful as he probably would have wanted. His pressures and sack totals will all need an uptick if he wants to secure a lengthy contract extension after the season.

But if the pressure is beginning to mount, the fourth-year edge rusher isn't showing it. Instead, he shared a perspective exclusively with Sports Illustrated on Friday that should ease fans' concerns.

No, my sacks haven't come yet, but I already know they are gonna come soon. It's only game five. Will McDonald IV on his slow start

McDonald is right. He still has 12 games left in the season, and he has a history of getting sacks in bunches. While he only recorded eight last year, four came in one game—a 27-20 win over the Browns last November.

Eventually, the sacks will need to come. In fact, Sunday against the Patriots seems like the perfect time to get a bunch.

In rare Jets company

No Jets edge rusher tandem has ever recorded 10 sacks in a single season together. The closest came in the early 2000s, when John Abraham and Shaun Ellis actually recorded 10-plus sacks in opposite years between 2002 and 2005.

Yet despite his slow start in the sack department, McDonald believes he and second-overall pick David Bailey will hit that total by the end of 2026.

I'm expecting to get 10-plus sacks this year. Also, I expect David Bailey to get 10-plus sacks. We're just gonna keep improving in that area, keep being at our best, and just focusing on what we got to do. Will McDonald IV on David Bailey

McDonald was once in Bailey's shoes. As a former first-round pick, the Iowa State product became the first edge rusher in over a decade to record a 10-sack season in 2024. But after a down year in 2025 and just two sacks to begin this year, most people's attention has turned to Bailey.

Especially after a three-sack performance (h/t NFL) against the Browns last week.

THIRD sack of the day for David Bailey@CLEvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/QTqQqo79NN — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

McDonald isn't worried about sharing the limelight with the top pick from April, though. During training camp, McDonald was seen working off to the side and teaching Bailey key footwork drills that would aid the rookie throughout 2026. So far, that extra tutelage has worked, even if the veteran edge rusher has seen something different from Bailey to begin with.

"I helped him with the techniques and just critiquing everything," McDonald said. "But in terms of, like, athletic ability and, you know, just getting to the ball, getting off, he already has all of that."

In the NFL—especially in the edge rusher world—being a leader isn't enough. Results matter more. If McDonald wants to earn a second contract with the team, his sack totals will need to improve. His run defense, while improved, will also need to take another step.

The Jets believe he will get there. But McDonald knows the time is now to get going.

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