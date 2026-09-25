Jets Must Think Long and Hard About Will McDonald IV's Future

Without question, Will McDonald IV has been the Jets' most productive pass rusher since entering the league in 2023, recording 21.5 sacks and 115 pressures across 47 games. Over the past two seasons, McDonald has been the only Jets defender to post more than six sacks, accounting for 18.5 of the team’s 68 sacks during that span.

While the former first-round pick excels at getting to the quarterback, his biggest weakness has been stopping the run.

In the last two seasons, McDonald posted run-defense grades of 39.5 and 41.6, respectively, per Pro Football Focus. Those marks ranked among the bottom four qualifying edge defenders in the league in each season. He was also credited with five missed run tackles last season, resulting in a 19.2% miss percentage, per PFF.

After giving up the fourth-most rushing yards per game (139.5) last season, improving their run defense and getting bigger upfront was a clear priority for New York. General manager Darren Mougey did exactly that, adding David Bailey, Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare on the edge, along with David Onyemata and T’Vondre Sweat in the middle.

McDonald has adapted to these changes, adding weight in the offseason to become more effective against the run.

“I added a couple of pounds,” McDonald told reporters in training camp. “I bulked up a little bit, and obviously I’m going to use that more in the run game. Obviously, there is room for improvement in my run game, so that’s another thing I’m really big on.”

Becoming a complete player is clearly a goal for McDonald, as he understands he must improve as a run defender—especially if he wants to get paid on his next contract. He carries a $5.2 million cap hit in 2026, rising to $14.4 million in 2027 after the Jets picked up the fifth year of his deal, according to Spotrac.

Will McDonald IV is running out of time to prove to the Jets that he deserves to get paid when his rookie contract expires. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, he knows that playing better in this area will not only earn him more playing time but also boost his value on the open market.

With free agency in 2028 just over a year and a half away, McDonald’s performance throughout the rest of the 2026 season will determine his future with the Jets.

Will McDonald’s future with the Jets hinge on becoming more of a complete player

McDonald doesn’t necessarily need to become an elite-level run defender, but if he wants to remain with the Jets (or get paid elsewhere), he’ll have to cut down on missed tackles and hold the edge better.

In head coach Aaron Glenn’s new multiple-front scheme, eliminating the run is the main objective. That’s why New York brought in Enagbare and Ossai, both of whom are known more for their run defense.

Generating pressure is still valued, but if that’s all a player provides and it’s not at an elite level, the Jets’ brass will move on. That’s part of the reason why they moved on from Jermaine Johnson II, who, despite being a solid pass rusher, struggled against the run.

Right now, McDonald is on the same path. The former Iowa State Cyclone possesses the tools and talent to develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber edge rusher, but his production has yet to reach that level. Last season, McDonald recorded eight sacks, four of which came in one game. He also went five and six consecutive games without logging a sack. The flashes are there, but the consistency just hasn’t been.

The inconsistencies have even bled into 2026. Look at the chart below to see how different his Week 1 performance was compared to last week's loss to the Packers, including Pro Football Focus grades:

Week 1 Week 2 Snaps 25 25 Overall grade 80.7 50.5 Pass rush grade 80.8 61.2 Run defense grade 59.5 43.1 Pressures 5 0

What's next?

There’s reason to believe Glenn and the coaching staff want to keep McDonald. Ultimately, it comes down to just how much they would be willing to pay.

The contracts of K’Lavon Chaisson and Uchenna Nwosu could be the benchmark for McDonald’s market.

After posting a career-high in sacks (7.5) with the New England Patriots last season, Chaisson earned a one-year, $11 million contract from the Commanders. Nwosu, meanwhile, earned a three-year, $45 million extension with the Seahawks in 2023.

A similar season could put McDonald in the $11 million to $15 million per year range, while a significant improvement could strengthen his case for a bigger extension.

For McDonald, he’ll need to prove he’s more than just a pass-rush specialist if he wants to remain with the Jets. Gang Green has shown that they value versatility along the line, making this year a make-or-break stretch for him.

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