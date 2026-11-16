Faria's Focus Week 10: 5 Jets Thoughts After Sunday's Blowout Loss to Bills at Home

For a team that is 2-8 and on the cusp of another head coaching search, the Jets keep finding new ways to play the same football game over and over.

Gang Green's 31-12 defeat at the hands of the Bills on Sunday was similar to the other eight losses on their schedule this year: the Jets kept it close early, but ultimately crumbled in key areas down the stretch.

While it may seem like we're talking about the same things over and over, it's only due to the Jets' striking resemblance to other losses earlier in the year.

Let's break down some of the biggest thoughts and takeaways from New York's Week 10 defeat.

Aaron Glenn's reputation is lost

There's no saving the Glenn era in New York. That fact may have been well established before Sunday's loss, but it was only exacerbated by what happened.

Let's start at the top. Following the victory, Bills head coach Joe Brady explained the team's outlook from the first half to the second. His answer was a resounding indictment of the Jets' defense, their coaching staff, and plans moving forward.

“You knew it was going to be a tight game, a tough game in the first half, and we were going to be able to make adjustments and kind of wear on a team for the final 30 minutes,” Brady said.

In short, the Bills knew that the Jets would keep it close but wouldn't be able to adjust to their first-half plan, and understood they would dominate them on the ground in the second half. That's exactly what happened as well. Glenn's defensive plans were proven inconsequential in Sunday's loss. The rest of the NFL knows it.

Then there's the update on Monday morning.

Glenn announced that he actually gave play-calling to defensive coordinator Brian Duker during the game. The man who called play-calling his "superpower" had taken that power away after just 10 games.

Aaron Glenn’s “superpower” for the #Jets lasted 10 weeks.



Brian Duker calling plays for the team on Sunday is further a bad look for this current defensive staff. — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) November 16, 2026

There's really no other way to put it. Glenn has been one of the worst coaches in recent memory for the Jets. His 5-22 record overall and 0-9 mark in the division tell the story. But as NFL teams speak out about the Jets' struggles, it's obvious that Glenn's' reputation across the league isn't as high as many would have thought.

At least not now.

New York needs new linebackers

New York's defense is an unmitigated disaster. The Jets are ranked third-worst in the league in rushing yards allowed, 22nd in points allowed, and their EPA is now 29th. Against Buffalo, the defense tried to get bigger by adding a third safety into the mix.

It didn't work. Buffalo still ran for over 200 yards against them. A big reason for that is the struggling play of their linebacker room. Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood collectively have not played well enough together. Davis, in particular, has been a shell of the elite player he once was.

And as a captain of the team, he's had to wear the brunt of those struggles.

"We didn’t do a good enough job, that’s the area we certainly got to be better. Too many explosive plays, got in the red zone and didn't get off the field." Demario Davis, Jets LB

On Sunday, Davis was one of the worst players on the field for New York. Pro Football Focus graded his play at a struggling 34.6. Sherwood, meanwhile, was better, but not nearly good enough to warrant his current contract.

Davis is still a very strong leader for the Jets, but his on-field play has clearly taken a major step back. It's so alarming at this point that one has to wonder if New York is better off giving more playing time to other younger players at the position.

Klubnik's performance shows Geno's importance

New York isn't going to be making any changes at quarterback. If anything, rookie Cade Klubnik's performance shows the reason why the team is going to continue to rely on Geno Smith for the remainder of the season.

Klubnik completed 11-of-20 passes for 137 yards and an interception. Within the context of this being his first real taste of NFL action, as well as the Jets seeing Smith go down with an ankle injury during the game, Klubnik was perfectly fine in his debut.

"I thought he did a pretty good job. His ability to maneuver around the pocket and evade some of these guys and make plays with his feet were impressive." Aaron Glenon Cade Klubnik

That said, it's also obvious he still has a lot of learning and growing to do at the NFL level. His mobility will be a crutch for him early on, but his anticipation and timing were lacking in a game that he didn't get much prep time for with the starters.

Glenn confirmed on Monday that the team will continue to start Smith so long as he's healthy. That is the right move—especially for an offense that is talented and doesn't want to throw the white flag out just yet, even if they are 2-8.

Jets rookie plans remains poor

I'm at a loss as to what the Jets' plans are for their rookie class. Even if Glenn were to miraculously get a third year on the job, I would question what their plans would be for the entire rookie class moving forward.

New York knows they have a budding star in David Bailey and a collection of fun talents to work with in Omar Cooper Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, Darrell Jackson Jr, and even D'Angelo Ponds. Yet despite all the talent, they are consistently either put in situations that set them up to fail or not used at all.

Once again, I'm left perplexed by the #Jets plans for some of their rookies.



- D'Angelo Ponds plays a grand total of 7 snaps

- Kenyon Sadiq had one screen target on the first play of the game; Omar Cooper Jr. got hurt, and they never looked his way again.



I don't think this… — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) November 16, 2026

On Sunday, for example, Ponds saw just seven snaps of action and recorded a quality pass breakup. Sadiq, meanwhile, caught a pass on the first play of the game, accidentally injured Cooper on the play, and never received a target again.

Glenn made it clear before the season started that his coaching staff had plans for all the rookies on the team. It is obvious, though, after 10 weeks, that they remain unwilling or unable to get the most out of their players.

2027 NFL Draft status remains unchanged

The unequivocal good news for the Jets is that their chances for a top-five pick remain unchanged after Sunday. Despite the Colts beating the Dolphins thanks to three missed kicks by the Dolphins, New York owns the fourth and sixth overall draft picks if the season ended today.

It obviously doesn't, but the Jets should feel good about where they are.

First, their next two games against the Chargers and Dolphins are teams the Jets should beat but have had problems beating for years now. Most fans can foresee a situation where the winless Chargers get a victory over their Jets. New York is 0-9 in the division under Glenn, so a win in South Florida isn't exactly a foregone conclusion either.

The Jets have everything in front of them if they are looking to draft a quarterback in the 2027 class.

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