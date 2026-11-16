Jets Week 10 Report Card: Grading Every Position After Injury-Riddled Loss to Bills

For the second consecutive week, the Jets failed to score a touchdown as their losing streak reached five games in a 31-12 loss to the Bills, dropping head coach Aaron Glenn's record against divisional opponents to 0-9.

Sure, this was not a game the Jets were expected to contend in against the highest-scoring offense in the league. At the same time, the same struggles were prevalent for Gang Green after going 3-of-13 on third down, 0-of-2 in the red zone and committing costly penalties (seven for 53 yards) throughout the game.

Despite the injury concerns that have plagued the Jets this season, it was an encouraging injury report heading into Week 10 as the full collective starting offense was cleared to play together for the first time since Week 1, while Harrison Phillips and Joseph Ossai returned to the defensive line.

That said, it did not take long for things to unravel for the Jets as the Bills outscored them 21-6 in a second-half runaway at MetLife Stadium.

Before the attention turns to an upcoming two-game road trip that begins with a Week 11 clash against the Chargers, let's hand out some grades for each unit after another disappointing result on Sunday.

Quarterbacks: C-

Although the Jets teased a much-needed offensive shift to account for Buffalo's explosiveness and take advantage of the league's fourth-worst passing defense (238.8 ypg), it was a mixed bag of results as Geno Smith completed 13 of his 21 passes for 148 yards, zero TDs and zero interceptions. However, that was also with a pair of injuries that reared their head on the veteran, the first of which put him in concussion protocol after getting "sandwiched" by two Bills defenders in the third quarter (h/t RealJoshBrownie).

Geno smith sandwiched .. should be just wind knocked out pic.twitter.com/ElqPUjH46C — RealJoshBrownie (@realJoshBrownie) November 15, 2026

The injury news only got worse for Smith when he suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him for the rest of the game.

While that put rookie Cade Klubnik into the game, and he did a commendable job by going 11-of-20 for 137 yards, along with three rushes for 26 yards, he also took three sacks and threw an interception late in the third quarter as the offense failed to sustain any drives and keep pace with their AFC East rivals.

Wide receivers: B-

It was the type of game you would expect from WR1 Garrett Wilson, who returned to action after missing the Week 9 loss to the Chiefs due to a concussion. He finished the game with seven catches (on 14 targets) for 106 yards and a season-high 15.1 yards per catch. However, there were some missed opportunities along the way and a crucial lost fumble with five minutes remaining in the game as the Jets were driving near the red zone, trailing 24-12.

While that specifically proved costly as the Bills officially put the game out of reach with a TD on their next offensive play, there was not much help behind Wilson as Adonai Mitchell had just three catches (on eight targets) for 59 yards and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. re-injured the same ankle that placed him on injured reserve earlier this season when he was rolled up on in the opening quarter (h/t Banged Up Bills).

WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Right Ankle)



Cooper gets rolled up on again, this is the same high-ankle that he injured in Week 1, sent him to IR, returned, and injured again last week. pic.twitter.com/N9BtGAUFog — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) November 15, 2026

Tight ends: C-

It was a similar story for the TE group once again, as the receiving impact was minimal for another week. Mason Taylor was the best of the bunch with four catches for 20 yards, but a long reception of nine yards speaks to how much the Bills limited him when the ball was in his hands.

Aside from Taylor, rookie Kenyon Sadiq was held to one catch (on two targets) for three yards, which wasn't exactly the best recipe for success for someone viewed as the Jets' X-Factor in their bid to upset a vulnerable Buffalo defense. They provided solid complementary work to the wideouts, but their quiet impact in the passing game is something that still needs to be cleaned up.

Running backs: B

Although the ground game was not dominant, the tandem of Breece Hall and Braelon Allen provided a nice balance and helped control the tempo when needed. Hall went for 41 yards on 11 carries and added four catches for 67 yards in the passing game, while Allen had eight carries for 40 yards with a solid five yards per carry.

The RB duo did not create any explosive runs to help get them back in the game, but they were not the reason the Jets lost to the Bills.

Perhaps an uptick in snaps for Allen would be beneficial due to how impressive he has been in relief of Hall this season. That said, Hall has moved into fifth on the all-time receiving yards list among RBs in franchise history (h/t Jets) and continues to provide the star power they need even when the supporting cast is not doing its part.

Breece Hall now ranks No. 5 in receiving yards among running backs in franchise history pic.twitter.com/eghbq1rRGf — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 15, 2026

Offensive line: C-

Coming off a disappointing effort against the Chiefs, the hope was that the OL would bounce back and provide something encouraging going forward. That was far from the case on Sunday, with four sacks allowed and an inability to consistently open up lanes for the offense as the Jets struggled to convert their red-zone opportunities once again.

Overall, the protection was better as the Jets put up a fight through the first half, but failed to finish out drives and create enough movement to punch it in the end zone. Combine that with some inopportune penalties and it was another forgettable performance from the unit up front as the Jets struggled to keep pace for the duration of the game.

Defensive line: D

Going up against NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen, who has made it a routine of extending plays and making opponents miss with his elusiveness in the pocket, one of the key matchups coming into the game centered on the DL's ability to contain him. While the Jets have frequently blitzed this season and Allen has tended to struggle when faced with pressure in the pocket, the Jets only got to him one time thanks to Will McDonald IV.

Additionally, Allen and the Bills' run game completely took over coming out of the locker room. The Jets have particularly been susceptible against the run this season, and that became an issue again after allowing Buffalo RB James Cook to go off for 157 yards and this 74-yard TD (h/t NFL) that put the game out of reach

74-YARD TD FOR JAMES COOK



BUFvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/DFRLVP17FL — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Linebackers: D+

The unit up front did nothing to ease the challenge the LBs faced trying to contain the explosive Bills offense, but the issues still remain. Jamien Sherwood finished with nine tackles (four solo), and Demario Davis was close behind with six tackles (three solo), but he continues to get beat in coverage. It was an uneven performance for a group that could not limit the Bills' run game.

Although Allen was held to just five carries for five yards, he still scored two TDs to go along with his 196 yards and one TD through the air. Cook, meanwhile, set season-high marks in rush yards (157) and yards per carry (8.7), which ultimately proved costly and wore the LBs down in a game that slowly got away from them.

Secondary: C

Coverage issues have plagued this group for most of the season, and Sunday was no different, as WR DJ Moore and TE Dalton Kincaid broke free for explosive plays. However, there was a bright spot as cornerback Azareye'h Thomas came down with the team's second interception of the season (h/t NFL) with this grab early in the fourth quarter.

Azareye'h Thomas with an INT



BUFvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/oSsC1E1ChR — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

While Thomas was banged up after the play, it was an encouraging sign of what the former third-round pick can do when given an opportunity. This unit helped keep the game close for most of the game, but there were still too many explosive plays allowed that proved detrimental in the end, especially with the lack of support from the offense.

Special teams: A-

The offense hasn't scored a TD in the last nine quarters, but that hasn't carried over to the special teams unit—especially kicker Jason Sanders. For the second straight week, he accounted for all 12 of New York's points, hitting all four of his field-goal attempts—from as far out as 48 yards—as he continues to be one of the bright spots on the team, with a total of 21 makes in 24 tries this season.

Elsewhere, punter Austin McNamara was his usual reliable self with an average of 46 yards on four punts and a long of 51. Isaiah Davis and Kene Nwangwu were also solid in the return game with a combined average of 25.6 yards per kick return and 128 total yards. It was all for nothing in the end due to the offense's inability to finish drives, but an encouraging sign for a unit that hasn't always been at its best.

Coaching: F

Once again, a hard-fought first half turned into a blowout by the end of the game after the Jets coaching staff failed to make the appropriate adjustments in the second half. The lack of aggressiveness continued to be on display as well as the Jets traded field goals early on and even elected to take the chip shot late in the first half instead of going for six from inside the 10-yard-line.

Sure, that would have been aggressive on a fourth-and-4 and trailing 10-3 at the time, but what was there to lose in that situation for a team that is now 2-8 and a head coach in Aaron Glenn, who is 5-22 in Gotham?

Combine that with the poor execution after advancing the ball into Bills territory late in the game, and there is a lot of blame to go around again as the Jets continue to squander opportunities and see their season get away from them.

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