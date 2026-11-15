Jets' Mixed Week 10 Injury Report Still Sparks Optimism Heading Into Bills Matchup

The New York Jets are in rare territory when the team takes the field Sunday against the Bills.

For the first time since Week 1, the team will have a chance to see their entire starting offensive roster on the field together for an entire game. Over the first nine games, New York has seen injuries to Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Omar Cooper Jr., their tight ends, and the offensive line.

It's among the many reasons why the Jets sit at 2-7 and are major underdogs against the Bills, who are favored by 8.5 points despite being the visitors, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

As the team walks into MetLife Stadium on Sunday, though, some of the more prominent Jets leaders have spoken out regarding their current injury situation.

Jets remain confident despite lengthy injurty report

Here's the situation for New York: only one player on their injury report has been listed as "OUT" for Sunday. Backup linebacker Trevin Wallace is dealing with a groin injury and won't suit up. Outside of him, there are eight players listed as game-time decisions.

The full list is here:

Garrett Wilson, WR

Omar Cooper Jr., WR

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB

Harrison Phillips, DT

Joe Ossai, DE

AD Mitchell, WR

VJ Payne, S

Nahshon Wright, CB

That is five starters and seven role players. The good news is that there is hope that the Jets will see many of these players hit the field without any issues.

"For guys that will be limited today: Omar (Cooper Jr.), (Joseph) Ossai, Garrett

(Wilson), Nashon (Wright). Those guys are doing well, but they'll be limited today," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said on Friday.

Of note, while Phillips is listed as questionable, he did not practice through the end of the week. There is some doubt that New York's captain on defense will be able to suit up against the Bills' top-ranked offense.

New York focused heavily this week on getting players healthy. They held a walk-through that caused controversy amongst the fanbase due to their poor record. But with a bye week in Week 13, the team believes that further rest is needed for their veterans.

"I am well aware of where we are when it comes to the body and the mind when it comes to making sure that the players get their bodies and their minds right back fresh, and I want to make sure I do that going through this week." Aaron Glenn, Jets HC

Among the players trying to work their way back is New York's leading receiver: Garrett Wilson. The veteran wideout is recovering from a concussion. In order to play on Sunday, he will need to pass through the final piece of protocol ahead of warmups. There is optimism that he will. But it's still a wait-and-see game there.

For the most part, it's believed that all of New York's "questionable" designations will play on Sunday.

If so, the offense will have their full collection of talent together since opening day.

And it adds a new wrinkle to what should be a successful day against a Bills defense that has been mediocre for most of the year.

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