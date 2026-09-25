Jets fans knew the scenario. With two minutes to go against the Packers, Gang Green faced a third-and-two near midfield. The score was tied at 17-17. If the Jets converted, they would be close to a game-winning field goal and a 2-0 start.

Most fans were shocked when offensive coordinator Frank Reich called a run from the shotgun. They were even more surprised when, on the ensuing fourth-and-one, the Jets went in shotgun formation again, only to be stuffed at the line of scrimmage.

Instead of walking home with an upset win, New York's failings at midfield ultimately led to their defeat and a 1-1 slide going into Week 3.

Days later, Reich has been unapologetic about the decision to run the ball out of shotgun. On Thursday, he came prepared to defend both decisions—with analytical numbers to back it up.

"Excluding quarterback sneak, gun runs on fourth-and-one are 71% conversion," Reich said. "Under center are 67% conversion. So, the gun run is actually better, and the reason it's better, percentage-wise, over a five-year period, is because there's a threat of a pass, and they don't get so tight."

The numbers may be right, but Reich's defense of his decision poses only more questions than answers when it comes to New York's in-game play calls.

Frank Reich must make better decisions as Jets' offensive play caller

At 64 years old, Reich has seen both the good and bad sides of things when play calls don't work out. He's led organizations to the playoffs and struggled with others. Through it all, he's kept one philosophical pillar close.

No play call is off limits.

As a play caller, in those situations, everything is always on the table. We'll get under center, we'll get in shotgun, we'll throw it, we'll run it. The bottom line is I'm always going to call what I think is the best play in that moment, and that's what I did in the game. Frank Reich, Jets OC

Reich may be steadfast in his convictions, but it also poses a bigger question.

New York struggled on the ground all game, averaging just 2.5 yards per carry. Both Breece Hall and Braelon Allen averaged under two yards per carry. If Reich did not want to run his third- and fourth-down play under center, why did he try to use the part of the game his offense clearly did not have control of?

It is the duty of a play caller to adapt to different circumstances in each game. By not changing the strategy to mitigate New York's failings in the trenches, Reich effectively cost the offense chances to score, only to push the Jets' philosophy forward.

It's not philosophies that win games, though. It's timely play calls and execution that do. New York did not do a good enough job adapting to what the game showed, and it cost the team a 2-0 start.

Reich's failings to adapt also highlighted another problem: a lack of simplicity.

Why no QB sneak?

Reich was quick to point out on Thursday the analytics behind running the ball on third- and fourth-and-short from shotgun. He had prepared for the questions because it was a controversial decision. His answer, though, highlights the bigger problem.

If the Jets know the analytics of the short-yardage game, why didn't they run a quarterback sneak—a play that has been 86% effective since 2017?

The argument against the sneak for Reich is simple. Geno Smith, the Jets' starting quarterback, is 36 years old. It would be foolish for the team to ask an aging quarterback to put himself in harm's way over a yard.

It's understandable why the Jets didn't want to put veteran QB Geno Smith at risk with a sneak in Week 2. Still, that doesn't mean Frank Reich & Co. couldn't have considered other options. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But organizations like the Steelers, Ravens and Chiefs don't use their quarterbacks on sneaks. They use a tight end or other players to operate the play and pick up the first down.

What stopped the Jets from using rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq or other players for the role?

Again, Reich was prepared for that answer on Thursday.

"The man didn't practice," Reich said of Sadiq's chances of running a sneak. "He had one week of practice before the season started. Are we going to put him out there on a quarterback sneak on a rainy day, or any tight end on a rainy day, where a quarterback snap is not what they do for a living?"

Frank Reich should've known better

But Reich's response opens up another can of worms. If the Jets know that they wouldn't have their star tight end operate in short-yardage situations, why didn't they have a backup plan? Why is the backup plan (if there even was one) simply going from the shotgun?

Later in the press conference, Reich made one last defense of his call. And it confirmed the reality of his poor decision-making.

"Of course, we have quarterback sneak in the game plan. Do we have it with anybody else? We've talked about everything ad nauseam, and we're always going to put together what we think is the best plan for the opponent that we're playing and call the best play in the moment. Frank Reich,

Reich's answers in defense of his calls have created more questions. If the team is going to champion the analytics of a play design (shotgun) that is 71% effective, why would they not call one on a play that is 15 percentage points more effective (the sneak)? If they didn't feel comfortable with the personnel they had to run the sneak, why were they not better prepared for this moment going into Sunday?

Reich has a history of working with quarterbacks who were very effective at running sneaks. Jacoby Brissett, Andrew Luck and Carson Wentz were all excellent at them when Reich was either head coach or offensive coordinator.

He should know that spamming the quarterback sneak is always the answer in short-yardage situations. Any other play call is simply putting themselves in a situation that has a chance of being far less effective.

Bad teams stay bad because they try to outsmart their opponent. Good teams stay good because they allow bad teams to outsmart themselves before taking advantage of inevitable mistakes.

Sometimes the simple call—the quarterback sneak—is always the right move. Not sometimes. All the time.

Until the Jets go simple in short-yardage, Sunday's failings may continue. Reich should know better, and his defense leaves questions about whether he understands that reality.

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