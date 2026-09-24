Mason Taylor Missing Another Jets Practice Helps Set the Stage for a Potential Kenyon Sadiq Breakout

The New York Jets have a lot riding on the line as they prepare to face the Detroit Lions in the Motor City this weekend. Between head coach Aaron Glenn looking to beat his former team and Gang Green needing to bounce back from last week's collapse against the Green Bay Packers, the Jets have every reason to march into Ford Field, upset the Lions, and get back on track.

That said, overcoming might be easier said than done as New York navigates its pre-game prep with multiple key injuries, including one to second-year tight end Mason Taylor. The 22-year-old pass-catcher missed Wednesday's practice as he remains week-to-week with a thumb injury, and his Week 3 outlook took another hit after logging another missed session on Thursday, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Adonai Mitchell shows up on the report with a finger injury. Unclear at this point if it will affect his availability on Sunday. WR position already hit hard by injuries. #Jets pic.twitter.com/nkPByG9i4J — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 24, 2026

Taylor hasn't exactly been lighting the NFL on fire in Year 2 (two catches for minus-2 yards in two games), but it's safe to say the Jets would rather have him available than not. The passing game was dealt a blow when rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. landed on the injured reserve earlier this month, only for the situation to worsen with Arian Smith's IR placement this week and Adonai Mitchell now dealing with a finger issue.

The Lions won't take the Jets lightly just because they're shorthanded, meaning Glenn & Co. will count on their available players to step up. If he plays his cards right, Sunday might be the perfect opportunity for rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq to unleash his full potential.

All eyes are on Kenyon Sadiq as shorthanded Jets prepare for Lions in Week 3

Expectations are always high for first-round picks, and Sadiq isn't an exception. The Jets drafted the former Oregon Duck with the 16th overall pick in April, hoping they had a game-changing prospect on their hands after the 21-year-old playmaker converted 75 receptions into 868 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his last two collegiate campaigns.

Jets fans didn't see much of Sadiq this summer, though, as he missed the preseason and most of training camp after experiencing a setback in his recovery from hernia surgery. Fortunately, he healed in time for the regular season and has since posted five receptions for 38 receiving yards, also scoring a three-yard touchdown on his lone rushing attempt in his Week 1 debut (h/t NFL).

Kenyon Sadiq starts off his NFL career with a rushing TD!



NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/80wsuFz8mf — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

That said, three targets per game isn't exactly what fans want to see Sadiq average, even if it's still early in the season. Mitchell, Garrett Wilson, and running back Breece Hall are the only Jets making an impact in the pass-catching department this season, and finding ways to get the ball in Sadiq's hands would add another layer to the aerial attack.

The Lions' abysmal play against tight ends this season is only another reason why Sadiq could be in line to explode this weekend. It's only a two-game sample size, but the 21-year-old rookie has to love the fact that Detroit has already surrendered the most touchdowns (4) and the second-most catches (16) and receiving yards (187) to tight ends this season. Bills TEs Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox each scored against the Lions last week, combining for nine catches and 100 yards.

The Jets will also likely be playing from behind as the 6.5-point road underdogs (h/t FanDuel Sportsbook), which will force them to throw the ball often. Given that the Lions' secondary will also be missing Avonte Maddox, Kerby Joseph, and Brian Branch (and potentially Thomas Harper), it's even harder to ignore the juicy opportunity on the horizon.

The start to Sadiq's NFL career has been quiet, but the makings are right for the gifted first-year TE to make some noise against the Lions on Sunday.

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