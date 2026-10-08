Why Garrett Wilson Has the Right Approach to Jets' Losing Streak (And It's Time to Reward Him)

As franchise cornerstones come, the Jets are very fortunate to have Garrett Wilson.

The former 10th overall pick out of Ohio State has had to endure multiple changes at the quarterback position, two head coaching regimes and two different rebuilds. Through it all, he's been a consummate professional and has continued to be the focal point of New York's offense.

Even more impressive, despite the team's 1-3 start, Wilson didn't blame the team's struggles on the coaching staff, but shifted ownership to the players more than anyone else.

“All of it,” Wilson said when asked who deserves most blame on Wednesday. “We are the ones out there on the field playing the game and making each play come to life, or not doing so. I take a lot of pride in just playing my role to make sure everyone’s job in this facility is secure and at an all-time high."

While Wilson remains a true pro and leader on the Jets roster, its not fair for the team around him to go through another losing season. And the wideout's answers about their current standing only highlights the importance of what New York is about to embark on.

Jets need to feed Garrett Wilson the ball to turn things around

The Jets currently sit at 1-3 heading into Sunday's Week 5 action against the Browns.

After a positive Week 1 win over the Titans, the Jets have stumbled in three games against NFC North opponents. With that, Wilson's target shares remain somewhat mixed.

After seeing just seven targets in Week 2's loss to Green Bay, the wideout had a monster Week 3 game against Detroit, in which he recorded 10 catches and a touchdown grab on 13 targets. But in Week 4, the Jets went back to failing to get their star the ball enough, totaling just four targets and three receptions.

Garrett Wilson needs to get the ball much more often than he has through the first four games of the 2026 NFL season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That fluctuation in Wilson's production has even left Glenn confused as to how the Jets can maximize their top offensive weapon.

" We have to find a way to try to get (Garrett) the ball," Glenn said. "He's basically one of the

engines that get us going. ... We have to figure out a way to get those guys the ball as much as

possible."

But again, Wilson remains steadfast in his belief that the team can right the ship. The next test is against the Browns on Sunday, and three of the four upcoming matchups are against teams that were picked to struggle all year: the Browns, Dolphins and Raiders.

Wilson is ready for the Jets to break out of their funk.

Three-game losing streak; no one wants to endure that. But that's where we're at right now. ... We've got to get on the board." Garrett Wilson, Jets WR

At 26 years old, Wilson wants to try to play meaningful football. He's been patient before, but that patience could always run out. At the end of the day, the more the Jets lose, the harder it will be for the team to sell him on whether or not they will be able to turn things around in his career.

It's now or never.

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