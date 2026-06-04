Garrett Wilson Contract Extension Looking More Like a Steal By the Day

Not only does the spring period of the NFL offseason feature organized team activities (OTAs), allowing teams to implement their schemes and integrate new additions into the system, but it also signals the unofficial beginning of the holdout and hold-in season across the NFL.

Each year, players seeking a contract extension often use the voluntary period as leverage, either by not showing up to workouts or reporting to the facility and declining to participate in drills. This isn’t the case for all players, however, as both Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner participated in the New York Jets’ OTA sessions last year despite negotiating new deals.

Just days before training camp, the Jets rewarded both star players with massive deals, signing Wilson to a four-year, $130 million contract extension before reaching an agreement with Gardner to make him the highest-paid cornerback at the time.

Wilson’s deal made him the fifth-highest-paid receiver at the time of the signing and was widely viewed as a great move, locking up the former 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for his prime years.

Less than a year later, it’s starting to look like one of the better bargains at his position, with the recent extensions signed by his fellow draft classmates Drake London and Christian Watson.

Garrett Wilson’s deal already aging well not even a year later

As the wide receiver market continues to climb higher year after year, both London and Watson signed lucrative extensions that will set the standard moving forward.

On Tuesday, London signed a four-year, $141 million extension with the Atlanta Falcons, which made him the third-highest-paid receiver. Two days later, Watson reportedly signed a four-year, $110.5 million extension with the Green Bay Packers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, elevating him to 12th among the highest-paid receivers.

While you could argue that both players are deserving of these deals, the signings only make general manager Darren Mougey’s decision to extend Wilson last year look even smarter.

London’s deal included $100 million in guaranteed money, surpassing Wilson’s mark of $90 million. Although London, who was drafted ahead of Wilson in the 2022 NFL Draft, is coming off a terrific season and is a rising star, he hasn’t been as productive as Wilson.

Through four seasons, London has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards just once, which was in 2024 (100 receptions for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns). Meanwhile, Wilson has achieved the 1,000-yard mark three times despite having 10 different starting quarterbacks. But to be fair, London does outshine Wilson’s overall numbers.

The Falcons receiver has combined for 3,961 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns for his career, while Wilson has 3,644 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. However, the gap becomes less significant considering London has played four more games than Wilson.

Despite this, Wilson has been more effective as the Jets’ sole target through the air, recording 315 receptions (528 targets) compared to London’s 309 receptions (497 targets).

Compared to London and Wilson’s deal, Watson’s extension stands out the most. Watson, a second-round selection in the 2022 draft class, has yet to achieve a 1,000-yard season and has been hampered by injuries throughout his career.

Additionally, Watson has never led the Packers in either receptions or targets, nor has he been their primary pass-catcher. With Green Bay, Watson is primarily used on the outside as a deep threat, while the team spreads the ball out among its receivers.

Considering his injury history and that he’s never been the Packers’ top target, Green Bay’s long-term commitment to Watson is seen as a risk by many. Although he proved to be a valuable piece once Tucker Kraft went down last season, he doesn’t command or offer the same level of impact as London or Wilson.

Fortunately for Watson, his extension won’t be the only one viewed as an overpay. With the bar being raised higher and higher for receivers, there will be more contracts, which will be met with criticism.

While this happens, Jets fans should be thrilled that Mougey signed Wilson when he did, as his deal looks more team-friendly by the day.