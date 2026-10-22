Garrett Wilson Could Be Jets' Biggest Winner If Omar Cooper Jr.'s Breakout Continues

Following a disappointing 26-19 loss to the Patriots last Sunday, the Jets turn their attention to a Week 7 clash with the Dolphins on Sunday as they look to win their first divisional game in head coach Aaron Glenn’s tenure.

While the game itself could be Glenn’s last chance to keep his job against a winless Dolphins team, a lot of blame for the 2-4 start to the season also rests on the shoulders of offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who continues to be one of the biggest letdowns on the entire team through six games.

Aside from his poor play-calling, particularly in short-yardage situations, Reich has failed to consistently get the ball to his best players. One of those is WR1 Garrett Wilson, who has only received double-digit targets twice in six games and has had five or fewer receptions three times.

The lack of targets and receptions was especially on display when rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. made his return from a high ankle sprain against the Patriots, leading the Jets' WR group with six catches for 103 yards and one touchdown.

While another quiet performance from the veteran playmaker wasn't ideal, it won't be long before Wilson makes some noise again if Cooper can keep his foot on the gas pedal.

Omar Cooper Jr. could be key to Jets unlocking more targets for Garrett Wilson

With three 1,000-yard seasons to his credit—and likely four if he did not miss the final 10 games of last season with a right knee injury—Wilson was certainly worthy of the four-year, $130 million contract he signed prior to the start of the 2025 season.

His 35 receptions are ninth-most in the league, while his 418 receiving yards are 14th. According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson has the 18th-ranked overall grade (79) out of 80 qualified WRs, but that is still not where it should be for the top receiver on the team and someone who should be the go-to target each week.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates after a play during a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium, Oct 11, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But if the targets don't start coming, the Jets are nearing the point of no return with Wilson if they are not careful. This is a player who is already beginning to show his frustration with the lack of targets coming his way, and it is no surprise that New York’s best games have come when he has been the central focus of the aerial attack.

In the Week 6 loss to the Patriots, specifically, Wilson was targeted just two times in the first three quarters, only to receive four targets alone in the fourth. The fact that it took that long before the ball finally started going his way speaks to why it is time to start worrying about his future in Gang Green, unless the door finally starts to open as Cooper garners some additional attention away from him.

More performances like the one from Week 6 will force opposing defenses to pay closer attention to Cooper, which opens the door for more favorable matchups for Wilson. Not every team can defend two wideouts capable of 100-yard performances, and the Jets need to take advantage of that as much as possible.

Garrett Wilson could win big vs. the Dolphins in Week 7

The Dolphins possess the league's 16th-ranked passing defense (219.2 ypg), but they also give up the 24th-most points per game (26.4 ppg) and should present some opportunities for Wilson to exploit.

JuJu Brents and Jason Marshall Jr. are the two starting corners for the Dolphins, while Chris Johnson handles heavy slot responsibilities as the nickel and Dante Trader Jr. and Zayne Anderson man the strong and free safety positions, respectively. Trader has one of just three interceptions for the Dolphins this season, and Johnson has forced a fumble, but this is a unit the Jets should feel confident going up against.

The Dolphins average less than a turnover per game (0.8), which is tied for 27th, but even if Miami is able to leave an impact and make it challenging on New York's wideouts, Wilson should not have to worry about as much double-team coverage with Cooper back on the field. The rookie WR had an average depth of target of 12.3 yards last week, according to Pro Football Focus, showing how much the Jets trust him to make big plays (h/t NFL) and open up the field.

The rookie Omar Cooper Jr. makes the 48-yard touchdown catch!



NYJvsNE on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/y88N5gruHa — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

That could allow Wilson to finally become the red-zone target that he needs to be after receiving just three targets in Gang Green's 14 trips to that area of the field this season. The Jets simply need to feed their WR1 when the end zone is in sight and give him a chance to come down with a TD, which he did the only time that he and quarterback Geno Smith connected in the red zone earlier this season.

The Dolphins allow the sixth-most yards per reception (7.8) this season, so there should be increased opportunities for Wilson to take advantage of that and make them pay—as long as he gets the ball. After all, he has still played well when he has been a focal point of the offense.

Additionally, Wilson has 39 catches for 436 yards and two touchdowns in seven all-time meetings with the AFC East rival.

With Cooper talented enough to draw some of the focus away from Wilson, the Jets need to capitalize on their wealth of talent by throwing the ball to their WR1 any and every chance they get.

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