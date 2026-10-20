Jets Week 6 Awards: 5 Winners After Coming Up Short in Divisional Loss to Pats

FOXBOROUGH, M.A. — The last time the Patriots and Jets faced off, it was such a blowout that Drake Maye didn't even play the final quarter of action.

On Sunday, the Jets were able to be more competitive, but the outcome didn't change either.

Gang Green failed to take advantage of several opportunities on both sides of the ball, and Maye threw three touchdowns in the Patriots' 26-19 win. The loss bumped the Jets to a 2-4 mark, with their fourth loss in the last five contests.

After every game, we have awards to give out. Let's go to the five biggest ones now.

"Welcome to the NFL" Award: Omar Cooper Jr.

In Week 2, Kenyon Sadiq recorded 100 receiving yards in a breakout performance. David Bailey's best game came last week against the Browns with three sacks. This week was all about their other first-round rookie.

Omar Cooper Jr. had missed the last four weeks due to an ankle sprain suffered on opening day. There were questions about how good he would be without getting reps over the last several games.

Those questions were answered quickly. Cooper caught six passes and recorded his first 100-yard game to go along with a deep touchdown reception. He could have had two touchdown,s but one recorded in the first quarter was called back due to a penalty.

The rookie Omar Cooper Jr. makes the 48-yard touchdown catch!



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Still, Sunday was an awesome debut for Cooper, and even quarterback Geno Smith was impressed.

"I think Omar did a tremendous job of coming back from injury, fought just to get back out there," Geno Smith said. "What he did is showcase who he is. He's a playmaker. He's a guy who finds ways to make catches, and the tough catches, he makes them look easy. Really impressed with the way that he performed and looking forward to building on that."

"Hustle" Award: Jamien Sherwood and David Bailey

New York's defensive line was dominated all game. New England recorded 148 yards in the ground and over 5.6 yards per play. Even more alarming was the fact that the Jets were unable to get any pressure on Drake Maye throughout the contest.

That said, two players stood out to me defensively in a positive way: David Bailey and Jamien Sherwood.

Let me explain. While Bailey did not make a major impact as a pass rusher, he still found a way to affect the game in a good way. By forcing a fumble early in the third quarter, Bailey showed he did not have to have a big game on the stat sheet to make an impact.

Then there was Sherwood. The veteran linebacker struggled for the first four games of the season. But he was very good against the Browns and had his best game in years on Sunday. Sherwood recorded 11 tackles, one for a loss, a quarterback hit, and a fumble recovery.

More importantly, though, he forced a fumble on a deep completion in which he ran from one side of the field to the other to make a play. By not giving up on the play, Sherwood kept New York's hopes alive.

Both Sherwood and Bailey weren't perfect in this game, but it's clear they played with plenty of heart and hustle, which will make their coaching staff happy.

'You Cost Them the Game" Award: Aaron Glenn and Frank Reich

Not every loss is the same. Some games are lost due to bad coaching decisions mixed with poor execution. For a majority of the season, it felt like the Jets' losses came from the coaching staff and players not being good enough together.

That didn't happen on Sunday. The Jets were held back by their coaching staff on Sunday.

Glenn made a number of poor decisions throughout the contest. From challenging a first-down throw in the first quarter in what ended up being a meaningless snap, to denying a field goal and getting stuffed on fourth down, to putting edge rushers in coverage over A.J. Brown, the Jets' head coach made calls that seemingly held the team back throughout the contest.

His offensive coordinator wasn't much better. Frank Reich's scheme looks completely outdated, and it's most prevalent with the team's short-yardage plays. On back-to-back third- and fourth-and-ones deep inside Patriots territory, the Jets opted to run four plays in the teeth of the defense.

It didn't matter that the Patriots aligned to take those runs away. It didn't even matter that Smith was having a good game throwing the ball. Reich wanted to run the ball up the middle. And that killed the offensive momentum in the first half.

Both Reich and Glenn cost the team with their in-game management and play calls. If this continues, some uncomfortable conversations will need to be had across the board for this entire staff.

"Franklin, Can You Come Out of Your Shell Yet?" Award: Geno Smith's lack of aggression

Here are Smith's numbers so far this season:

69% completion percentage, 1,336 yards, seven touchdowns, one interception, 101.8 passer rating

All good, right? Sure, but with the talent at his disposal, New York can live with some of the interceptions if it means pushing the ball down the field. At this point, it seems like the Jets have deliberately told him not to put the ball in harm's way and throw more interceptions.

Jets QB Geno Smith must be more aggressive when it comes to his decision-making. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's reason for that, of course. Coming into the year, Smith led all quarterbacks in interceptions thrown in the last two years combined. Still, his lack of aggression has also impacted the team so far this season.

New York's offense ranks 26th in yards and 27th in points. They have put up under 20 points in each of the last three games. The Jets need to let Smith out of his shell. It's just that simple. Let the quarterback with a big arm make some plays down the field to unlock this group's potential.

The dinking and dunking aren't working because the offense keeps shooting itself in the foot when it matters most.

Smith needs to let it rip.

"Point of No Return" Award: Garrett Wilson

When is enough, enough for Garrett Wilson? The Jets passed the ball around to several players on offense. Their star receiver, though, only had six targets.

After the game, a visibly frustrated Wilson tried his best to keep the peace in front of reporters.

It's just frustrating because we lost and I want to help the team. I'm going to watch this film and see how I can get more separation or just find a way, get on the right page with G, and find a way to make defenses pay for the looks that we've been getting because it's there. We've just got to execute. Garrett Wilson, Jets WR

Let's be clear, though. Wilson isn't signing up to lose another nine or 10 games this season and not be targeted. It should be no mistake that the offense's three best games have come when Wilson was a central focus.

If this continues, some uncomfortable conversations are going to be had with the team's star receiver. It's unclear how much longer he's going to be willing to have games like this.

Bonus—"Straight Dud" Award: Jets' defensive line

The Patriots' offensive line was completely banged up going into the contest. Starting right tackle Morgan Moses left the game early as well. One would think the Jets' defensive line should have been able to get consistent pressure on Maye, right?

Wrong.

New England chipped New York's edge rushers because they knew they could contain the team's interior line. The Patriots were proven right. Will McDonald IV and David Bailey were taken out of the game with the chips, and the trio of Jowon Briggs, Harrison Phillips, and T'Vondre Sweat were all non-factors.

It doesn't matter who was on the field. The entire group was a dud, and it's a problem the team signed up for by bringing in run-stopping players instead of guys who could get after the passer.

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