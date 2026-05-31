Jelani Woods Is Already Taking First Steps to Save His Job at OTAs

Much like the rest of the NFL, the Jets are still navigating their organized team activities (OTAs) as next season's roster takes shape. Spots in head coach Aaron Glenn's lineup are limited, though, which is why it's crucial for all players—rookies and veterans alike—to capitalize on any opportunities they get in OTAs, as it could make all the difference between making and missing roster cuts in August.

The Jets' tight end room is one crowded position that will likely see some thinning out before the 53-man roster is finalized. New York used the 16th overall pick to draft Kenyon Sadiq in April, forming one of the NFL's top one-two TE punches alongside Mason Taylor. Jeremy Rucket is back for his fifth season with the franchise, while undrafted rookie Chase Curtis signed after the 2026 draft.

In other words, that's a lot of competition for Jelani Woods to deal with. Although the 27-year-old TE was a candidate to lose his job before OTAs began, his recent practice performances may have been enough to secure his future with Gang Green.

Jelani Woods's OTA performance is turning his Jets outlook around

A former 2022 third-round pick by the Colts, Woods was claimed by the Jets off waivers last August, meaning this year marks his first OTAs with the franchise. Even though the springtime sessions are far from over, it's safe to say that the ex-Virginia Cavalier is already standing out for the right reasons.

"Offensively, it wasn't just Klubnik who played well. Jelani Woods, a waiver-wire pickup from last season, made multiple catches over the middle of the field and looked quite good with the ball in his hands," Jets on SI's Nick Faria wrote on Thursday.

Keep an eye on Woods. So long as Sadiq remains out, Woods is going to be given a chance to prove to the team to carry four tight ends this season. Nick Faria, Jets on SI

Woods is capitalizing on the opportunity stemming from Sadiq's absence. The Jets' rookie playmaker recently underwent hernia surgery and "will miss the remainder of the offseason," according to ESPN's Rich Cimini, with Glenn adding that Sadiq "will definitely be available" when training camp begins in late July.

Kenyon Sadiq's absence from OTAs has helped Jelani Woods make his case to stay with the Jets. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Speaking of Cimini, he credits Woods's relationship with Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich and their time together with the Colts as to why the fifth-year wideout is getting a chance to shine.

"I think (Woods) is getting a real chance now that Frank Reich is the OC because he knows him from Indianapolis," Cimini said earlier this week, via Jets Collective.

In other words, Woods must keep finding ways to turn Glenn & Co.'s heads while Sadiq remains sidelined. The veteran tight end at least has experience on his side, as he's played 19 games (three starts) for the Jets and Colts throughout his career. Injuries have limited his production; however, the fact that he had 25 catches for 312 receiving yards and three touchdowns as a rookie is encouraging.

The numbers game

Of course, Woods' outlook will hinge on how many TEs the Jets will want to carry. Sadiq and Taylor are locks, and it can be assumed that Ruckert will be the TE3, given his familiarity with the franchise and blocking ability. That leaves Woods to compete with Curtis for the fourth spot.

While NFL teams don't typically carry four TEs on the 53-man roster during the regular season, the Jets could be open to the idea if Woods keeps standing out. After all, the lack of reliable wideout depth beyond Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., Adonai Mitchell and Tim Patrick could make New York willing to carry more tight ends than usual, especially ones who can potentially make a pass-catching impact like Woods.

He isn't out of the woods yet (no pun intended), but the door is clearly open for Woods to make the Jets' roster, even if his outlook seemed grim before OTAs. More standout performances will keep him in Glenn's good books, leaving it to time to tell if New York will give Woods serious 53-man roster consideration when training camp rolls around.