How Jets Offseason Weakness Has Turned into Underrated Strength

You cannot win in the modern NFL unless you are able to throw the football consistently.

For the New York Jets, throwing the football consistently has been something of an albatross. No matter who was brought in at quarterback to help fix things, it always seemed to be a mess from the passing game.

Part of that had to do with the quarterback itself. Other times, it was a much maligned play-caller. At the end of the day, though, an underrated part of New York's struggles in the basic form of football came down to the weapons catching the football.

Outside of Garrett Wilson, there has yet to be a dependable second or third option in the Jets' passing offense, leaving plenty of pressure on their former Offensive Rookie of the Year and whoever was starting for them.

Those days may be gone, though.

In the span of eight months, the Jets have accumulated talent at wide receiver, making their current group an intriguing partnership going into 2026. It may even put them in unfamiliar territory throughout the year.

Jets quickly turn receiver room into a strength

It didn't matter what the Jets had at receiver last year; the team was going to struggle with the collection of quarterbacks they had throwing the football. Once Wilson went down with a knee injury, Gang Green's passing offense went from bad to historically awful.

In 17 games last season, the Jets failed to record over 100 yards passing four times. They failed to record 175 yards passing (30 yards fewer than the league average)12 times. It was an unprecedented display of ineptitude across the board.

Something the Jets focused heavily on fixing this offseason..

Outside of the acquisition of quarterback Geno Smith, New York drafted tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. in the first round of April's draft. The hope was that the duo would mix well with Wilson and young prospect AD Mitchell.

Through offseason workouts, one thing has become clear.

This isn't the same receiving core Jets fans were forced to watch last year.

Wilson is back to 100% following his knee injury. Cooper has shown bright spots in his first few reps of NFL practices. Even Isaiah Williams - New York's top special teams returner - has shown some quality reps in the slot during workouts.

The big surprise has been Mitchell, though. The Jets have gone many years without a quality second receiving option. Through the months of offseason workouts, not only has Mitchell shown himself capable of filling that role, but he has also been more than just a certified #2 wideout.

"I think he's going to be a special player for a long time," Jets starting quarterback Geno Smith said during minicamp. "He obviously has the talent, but what people might not see is the way that he works, studies, and the type of teammate he is."

No one is going to predict that the Jets' receiving core will be a top 10 unit this year. They are still young and very unproven.

But if the team can figure out a way to get the most out of their top trio (Wilson, Mitchell, and Cooper), the Jets will be a rare organization that has so many different ways to beat defenses. And finally, build a passing game that is respectable across the league.