Is Frank Reich's History Bad News for Jets' Stars?

Frank Reich has seen almost everything there is to be seen from opposing defenses. As a former starting quarterback, he's orchestrated the largest playoff comeback in NFL history.

As an assistant coach and coordinator, he helped some of the top quarterbacks in the era. When he was head coach, he turned a down-on-their-luck team into a playoff contender, if only for a short while.

But as he takes the mantle of offensive coordinator and play-caller of the 2026 New York Jets, Reich has another thing tied to him outside of all the success.

Baggage. Lots of it.

You see, Reich is 64 years old with over 40 years of football experience. While that kind of resume brings respect, it also brings an uncomfortable feeling.

The feeling of fans worrying that the game has slipped him by. Recent trends from one fantasy football expert only enhance those worries. In his mind, Reich's arrival isn't just bad news for the team's stars from a fantasy perspective.

It's bad news across the board.

Potential fantasy football concerns under Frank Reich

CBS Sports' Davis Richard didn't hold back Tuesday morning at all. He openly wondered how difficult a time Reich would have with the Jets in 2026, thanks to his past struggles in both Indianapolis and Carolina.

From a fantasy perspective, it could be worse than imagined.

Garrett Wilson's target volume was already expected to sink after the Jets spent two first-round picks on pass-catchers, but Reich's tendencies don't help Wilson's cause, Richard wrote. The only three wideouts with 15-plus PPR points under Reich in 10 seasons needed at least 8.6 targets per game to get there.

Richard also addressed concerns regarding Breece Hall's usage. While New York's top running back is considered one of the best all-around players at his position, Reich has a small history of players succeeding under him, which causes some concern.

What Richard fails to realize, though, is that Reich is more than the basic numbers in fantasy.

In 2021, Jonathan Taylor was Offensive Player of the Year with over 2,100 yards from scrimmage. The combination of LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi, and Corey Clement also succeeded as he was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia during the 2017 season. The Eagles were ranked third in rushing, averaging a blistering 132.2 yards per game.

At receiver, Michael Pittman Jr. grew into a star for the Colts during his time under Reich, posting over 3,000 yards in three seasons from 2021-2023.

Wilson and Hall will find success under Reich. Both in fantasy, and on the field with quality production.

Jets aren't buying it

Despite what Richard may be concerned with, the Jets do not share his reservations. Several prominent leads on the offense have gone out of their way to say how impressed they've been with Reich's offensive philosophy.

"Eager to be coached by him and learn from him, and soak up as much as I can and run his offense," Geno Smith said. "I think it’s going to be special."

Even Wilson is someone who has seen great things from the aging play-caller.

"Honestly, this is probably one of the offenses that I'm going to look back on in a few years and love the most," he said. "It's really player-empowering, I don't really know how else to put it. It's receiver-empowering, skill-position-empowering."

If Jet players aren't worried about their fantasy production, and the offense puts up points consistently in 2026, it won't matter who is upset over fantasy football. New York should be focused on winning games over stats.

And Reich is the perfect leader to push that very fact.