3 Remaining Free Agents the Jets Should Bring to Training Camp

General manager Darren Mougey didn’t break the bank in free agency, but he did sign several notable free agents, including Joseph Ossai, Demario Davis and Nahshon Wright.

While the Jets’ roster is significantly better on paper than it was last year, the team still lacks quality depth at multiple positions. In a dead period of the offseason, with the offseason programs over and training camp a month away, Mougey should use this window to address these needs in free agency.

New York has $28.4 million in cap space, per Spotrac, and can strengthen their roster by adding numerous players at a team-friendly cost. Here are three signings that could bolster their depth and potentially emerge as impactful contributors. They're also low-risk targets who wouldn't cause cap issues if they didn't make the final 53-man roster.

1. Bobby Okereke, LB

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) leaves the field after losing to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Arguably the biggest weakness on the Jets’ roster is their linebacker room. Outside of Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood, who badly needs a bounce-back year, Gang Green does not have a dependable backup they can rely on if either of the two gets injured.

That’s why signing Bobby Okereke should be something Mougey considers. The former Stanford Cardinal has proven to be a reliable tackler and a solid player in coverage. Although the seven-year veteran regressed a bit this past season, he still managed to log 143 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions with the New York Giants.

Although head coach Aaron Glenn seems content with Mykal Walker, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, and Kiko Mauigoa as backups, New York has nothing to lose by adding Okereke to the mix. Considering Sherwood’s struggles in coverage last year, Okereke could take his place in passing-down situations alongside Davis.

Additionally, he can serve as a mentor to Mauigoa, who was inconsistent in his rookie season.

2. James Daniels, G

Nov 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78) takes the field against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Currently, the Jets’ guard position is set with Joe Tippmann and Dylan Parham as the starters. Yet, similar to the linebacker room, New York doesn’t have reliable interior depth. Anez Cooper is a rookie, Xavier Newman has only played 42 snaps in the last two seasons, and Landon Young didn’t play last year.

James Daniels would be the perfect addition to bolster their depth at the position. Daniels offers much-needed experience and versatility, with the eight-year veteran playing in 91 games (85 starts) and making starts at all three interior positions.

He’s proven to be solid in pass protection, allowing six sacks and 25 quarterback hits in 3,442 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. The only downside to the 28-year-old is that he’s sustained devastating season-ending injuries the last two seasons (torn Achilles and a torn pectoral), which has resulted in him playing in just five games.

Despite his recent injury concerns, signing Daniels is a risk worth taking for New York. While he may not be the starting-caliber player he once was, he can serve as a trustworthy fill-in so long as he’s healthy.

With his value being lower than it was at the start of free agency, Daniels should receive a contract similar to Chris Paul, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Washington Commanders.

3. Curtis Samuel, WR

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) runs during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Currently, Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and Omar Cooper Jr. are the projected starters, while Isaiah Williams is likely the WR4 after a strong offseason showing. With neither Tim Patrick nor Arian Smith solidifying their standing during the offseason sessions, Mougey should add competition to the group by bringing in Curtis Samuel.

While Samuel wasn’t productive last season (posting seven receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown), we can attribute his down season to the Buffalo Bills not utilizing him. The Bills opted to play him more outside than in the slot, where he excelled with the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers.

Additionally, they hardly attempted deploying Samuel in the backfield, where he’s showcased his playmaking ability in years past. Although the nine-year veteran may not be as explosive as he once was and comes with injury concerns, Gang Green could use his receiving upside.

Patrick is primarily a blocker and is only a threat in the red zone, while Smith had a quiet rookie season. With Samuel, he could be a solid depth piece behind Cooper in the slot role.