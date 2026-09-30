Demario Davis Just Gave Jets a Big Reason to Limit His Playing Time

As the New York Jets head into a Week 4 tilt with the Chicago Bears on Sunday and look to put their latest heartbreaking defeat behind them after a 31-24 Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, there are certainly some positive signs to take into the Windy City.

For instance, the tight end group showed it could be the offensive X-Factor going forward after a statement performance against the Lions; quarterback Geno Smith continues to play efficiently, and the secondary has mostly done its part, despite Minkah Fitzpatrick's absence due to a groin injury.

Veteran offseason acquisition Demario Davis certainly left his mark in the Motor City with a team-high 10 total tackles (seven solo), one tackle for loss, one QB hit, and this sack on QB Jared Goff late in the first quarter (h/t SNY Jets).

Demario Davis gets the sack 💪 pic.twitter.com/yeKEEJ4y5f — SNY Jets (@snyjets) September 27, 2026

That said, the Lions exposed Davis as a pass rusher by targeting him six times for five receptions and 61 yards. As someone who has struggled in pass coverage in recent years, it may be time for the Jets to limit how often he is on the field if those issues continue to persist.

Demario Davis continues to struggle in pass coverage

Granted, those numbers could have been a lot worse against the Lions, but the fact that he gave up five receptions on just six targets showed he could be a liability going forward in terms of coverage down the field.

However, he currently leads the team with 22 total tackles, in addition to recording one sack, two tackles for loss and one pass defended. The linebacker group was not at its absolute best in the Week 3 loss to Detroit, but Davis has showed time and again that he is a force in pass rush and someone whose importance cannot be ignored in that aspect.

Still, there are some concerns regarding his overall performance on the field. According to Pro Football Focus, Davis has the 59th-ranked overall grade (48.8) out of 71 qualified LBs this season despite playing the 34th-most snaps (174) at the position. While his pass rush grade (59.1) ranks 38th, his coverage grade (53.4) is 44th and his run defense grade (46.8) is even worse at 66th.

New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis (56) has not had the best of luck in pass coverage this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, he has allowed a slightly below-average 79.2 passer rating when targeted. Davis is also credited with four missed tackles, so there are clearly some areas the veteran needs to improve in moving forward, especially against a Bears team in Week 4 that ranks first in the league in rushing yards per game (184.3) and just had a third-string QB, Case Keenum, account for 247 passing yards and three total TDs on Monday night.

Looking back at Davis' stint with the New Orleans Saints from 2018-25, he eclipsed 100 total tackles each season and recorded as many as 6.5 sacks on two separate occasions. Despite the sustained success as a pass rusher, RotoWire notes that Davis allowed a passer rating of at least 80 during four of his eight seasons in New Orleans and 10 TDs.

To be clear, the Jets' defensive line has arguably been their most disappointing position through the first three games of the season, so Davis' ability to create pressure and make plays has been a rare bright spot as the unit behind them has stepped up. On the other hand, his pass coverage struggles are a concern, especially against more explosive teams full of speedy and talented playmakers who can exploit those vulnerabilities.

The frustrating loss to the Lions continued to expose the Jets' turnover problems defensively. They have now gone 20 games without an interception, the longest such streak in NFL history, and it shows this is not just an issue Davis is struggling with.

He may not be targeted as often, considering his position on the field, but the coverage woes do not fall entirely on his shoulders when the rest of the team has been unable to make key plays.

The experience Davis brings to this defense cannot be ignored as the season progresses, but it may be wise for the Jets to at least considering limiting his snaps and utilizing him more in situations where his skill set is better equipped to take advantage and make a key stop.

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