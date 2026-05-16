Jets Have 3 RB Trade Partners to Call in the Near-Future

It is now roster speculation season as the Jets ramp up their offseason workouts to prepare for training camp. One position group whose entire outlook has changed in the past week is the running back room, as Breece Hall is now locked in as the workhorse for two more years.

This, in turn, has prompted theories that backups Isaiah Davis or Braelon Allen could be moved this offseason given they have value as young RBs who could produce in a bigger role. Once New York decides which player is better to part with, there's a few teams that stand out as potential trade partners.

Jets-Packers deal would be win-win

One obvious team that could make a move at running back still this offseason is the Packers. While Green Bay does have a former All-Pro in Josh Jacobs at the top of the depth chart, his future is a little uncertain with the injury bug still being a problem for him and a less stellar 2025 campaign.

Behind him are even more question marks. The team selected MarShawn Lloyd in the third round of the same draft as Allen and Davis, yet the USC product has logged just 15 rushing yards in two seasons due to major injury troubles. This creates a serious need for a clear RB2, as Lloyd can't stay healthy and is still wholly unproven at the NFL level.

This is where Allen or Davis come in. They'd give the Packers backups who could push Lloyd, are capable of spelling Jacobs when he needs a breather, and have upside to even improve Green Bay's run game considering their respective flashes as pros to this point. That's not even to mention Allen has the homecoming appeal as a former Badgers standout.

Neither would cost much in a trade, and those different elements all ensure the Packers would get legitimate value no matter the role Allen or Davis ultimately settles into. With Green Bay's passing corps losing two veteran receivers in Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed this offseason, strengthening the run game options is even more important for Brian Gutekunst, which makes this a ripe situation for a trade.

Jets could make another trade with Browns

There have been a few deals between New York and the Browns in recent years. The 2023 trade that saw Elijah Moore go to Cleveland is perhaps the most notable, though Jowon Briggs (2025, CLE to NY) and Demario Davis (2017, also CLE to NY) are both players who've swapped sides as these front offices maintain a healthy relationship.

Elijah Moore trade part of recent Jets-Browns history. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Now, it's reasonable to believe a running back deal could be a future possibility.

The Browns have a young star at the position in Quinshon Judkins, but he's also coming off of a major injury suffered late in the year, as he dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibula in Week 16. While the recovery time (four-to-six months) isn't as severe, there's no guarantee how Judkins looks when he's back on the field.

Cleveland's depth behind Judkins isn't very appealing, either, to help keep him fresh even if he does return without any complications. Dylan Sampson, a 2025 fourth-round pick, is much more of a receiving threat; he logged a dismal 175 yards on 65 carries as a rookie. Undrafted options Raheim Sanders and Ahmani Marshall round out the uninspiring list of backups.

Allen or Davis would fit in very well alongside Sampson, who could still be a third-down weapon. They'd also be able to take some of the load off of Judkins' young shoulders, which is especially needed given teams are going to do everything they can to punish him with the Browns' rushing attack being their only dangerous offensive element.

Raiders might fancy a Jets RB

The Raiders are a bit of a mix of both the Packers and Browns' situations. They've got a workhorse in prized 2025 rookie Ashton Jeanty, though his first pro campaign left a bit to be desired as the No. 6 overall selection.

The depth behind is even less of a known quantity than Green Bay or Cleveland, though. Las Vegas has 2024 fourth-rounder Dylan Laube, who's fresh off of seeing just seven carries last season. Undrafted man Chris Collier, who has 12 career NFL rushing yards, is behind Laube.

Then there's new rookie Dylan Washington, who was taken in the fourth round in April -- while he has intriguing qualities, his lower draft status combined with the complete unknown factor at the next level means he's not a shoo-in for the RB2 role.

Davis and Allen would be immediate upgrades to the Raiders' RB depth chart. They'd instantly be better options than Laube at RB3, and they're likely more prepared to serve as RB2 behind Jeanty compared to the fresh-faced Washington.

With two years left on their rookie deals, Davis and Allen also fit the timely extremely well for Las Vegas, which is still early in its rebuild. They'd shore up their RB room for the next few seasons with this move, allowing them to turn attention to bigger needs.