One Jets Training Camp Battle Not Getting the Attention It Deserves

Following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, the summer break has officially commenced for the New York Jets before training camp gets underway on July 25.

While several position battles have been intriguing and are far from settled at this point, the wide receiver room is no different. Granted, Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. stand out above the rest as the three starters, but that does not mean the attention should be taken away from the position at all.

Although Wilson is WR1, Cooper offers a lot of upside coming off a national title with Indiana. Mitchell was one of the winners from minicamp due to his consistency and chemistry with quarterback Geno Smith. Meanwhile, third-year player Isaiah Williams is popping off and could make the case for the WR4 spot despite being a return specialist.

Williams averaged the third-most yards per punt return (14.1) last season, but his ability to create space and make catches during OTAs and minicamp suggest he could be in line for a major role change in 2026. The top three receivers may be a sure thing, but anything outside of that is far from a guarantee following Williams' emergence at WR.

The WR battle deserves more attention going into training camp

It initially appeared that former fourth-rounder Arian Smith or offseason acquisition Tim Patrick could compete for the WR4 spot, but Williams has certainly made life harder on both of them so far. Even on an offense that featured a revolving door of QBs last season, Williams recorded 26 receptions (36 targets) for 193 yards in 15 games (two starts).

He only had two catches for six yards before he became a Jet, so to say his improvements were expected last season would be an understatement. When you also throw in Williams' two punt return TDs and his 29.9 yards per kick return that ranked second in the league, he has definitely put the rest of the WR depth chart on notice and made this an interesting battle the remainder of the offseason.

Smith has been complimented for his work as a gunner and Patrick is someone who can be a run blocker and still make some catches when needed. With that said, Williams' breakout is not good for either of them and could even open the door for undrafted free agents (UDFAs) like Caullin Lacy, DT Sheffield or Malik McClain.

Even a guy like Jamaal Pritchett, who spent last season as a UDFA on the team, could have a decent opportunity to work his way up the depth chart if the struggles remain for Smith and Patrick.

Something else that makes this a battle worth paying attention to is the uncertainty surrounding the depth behind Wilson, Mitchell and Cooper. Williams has clearly emerged as a WR4 front-runner, but aside from him, it is anyone's guess with Patrick, Smith and the UDFAs who have promise but lack the experience.

While Williams did not register enough snaps to qualify for a Pro Football Focus grade, he did average a respectable 7.4 yards per reception, was only credited with one drop and had an 89.5 passer rating when targeted. Still, that is not exactly eye-popping for a player still making strides at WR, raising some serious doubts about the depth if one of the top-three WRs gets injured throughout the season.

Other position battles at cornerback and QB have garnered a lot of attention, and rightfully so. However, WR is by no means a lock at this point behind the three projected starters. Williams may be the leader for the WR4 spot currently, but Smith, Patrick and someone like Pritchett could still benefit from the uncertainty at the position with training camp still on the horizon.