Jets Make It Clear Blake Grupe Hasn't Won Kicking Competition Just Yet (Here's How He Can)

After cutting their roster down to 53 players on Sunday, it is full speed ahead for the Jets as they look to flip the script and improve on another disappointing season from 2025.

While there were some surprises on the Jets' initial 53-man roster, the depth chart was constructed mostly as expected. With the attention quickly turning to the practice squad and waiver wire claims, a lot of focus was on the kicker position after Jason Sanders missed an extra point and a 54-yarder in the preseason finale against the Giants.

The Jets ultimately claimed former Saints and Colts kicker Blake Grupe off waivers, in addition to linebacker Trevin Wallace. Shortly after those decisions were made, the Jets released kicker Jason Sanders and waived guard Kohl Levao, seemingly cementing their faith in Grupe.

The split was brief, though, as Sanders was brought back as one of 16 players who were added to the practice squad.

We've added 16 players to our initial practice squad — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 31, 2026

Even though Grupe made just two of his four field-goal attempts during the preseason with the Colts, there was clearly something about him the Jets liked enough to immediately pick him up off waivers. That said, the quick decision to put Sanders on the practice squad suggests this kicking battle won't be Grupe's for the taking if he does not come out and make a strong early impression.

Blake Grupe still has to prove himself as Jason Sanders returns on practice squad

The addition of Grupe has certainly shaken up the kicking room already, especially considering the huge void left behind by former Jets kicker Nick Folk and the lack of a proven option to turn to throughout the offseason. However, head coach Aaron Glenn made it clear this is all about creating some competition for Sanders ahead of Week 1.

"You always want to have competition, and we always try to get competition at the position," Glenn said, per Sports Illustrated's Nick Faria. "So, looking forward to him coming in and being a part of this team and seeing how that goes."

Grupe did not have the best preseason showing with the Colts, so it was not a surprise that he was available for other teams to pursue. Still, after going 18-of-26 with the Saints in the first 11 games last season, Grupe caught fire and made all 11 of his attempts during the final five games with the Colts, including going a perfect 4-of-4 from at least 50 yards out and 25-of-25 on extra-point attempts for the entire season.

If all goes to plan, Blake Grupe could finally put the Jets' kicking woes to bed once and for all. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sanders, meanwhile, has been one of the most efficient kickers in the league when he has been healthy. While he missed the entire 2025 season with a hip injury, he was 37-of-41 (90.2%) in his most recent season in 2024, including an impressive 12-of-14 from 50 yards out. His career field-goal percentage (84.6%) is also slightly better than Grupe's (81.9%), but the inconsistency throughout the offseason and a poor showing in the preseason finale were far from what he needed to do to put any doubts to rest following the hip injury.

This is a familiar spot for the Jets to be in as they struggle to find a reliable kicker to turn to, but if Grupe truly wants to beat out Sanders for the starting spot, the next two weeks and the opening stretch to begin the season will be crucial for him to show that he can be efficient from anywhere on the field and be someone the Jets can turn to when points are at a premium.

Five different kickers have already tried out for the starting job, so in order for Grupe to buck the trend, he needs to show that he can handle the outdoor elements after mostly kicking inside domes during his first three seasons in the league. Not only will Grupe be kicking outdoors more than he is used to with the Jets, but three of New York's first four games are on the road, two of which are in outdoor environments.

Of the two outdoor stadiums on the road in the first four weeks at the Titans (Week 1) and the Bears (Week 4), Grupe has one prior game at Chicago's Soldier Field. In that game last season, he made both of his extra points and missed his lone field-goal attempt from beyond 50 yards.

This will still be an open competition even with Sanders on the practice squad. While that may be the case, building consistency leading up to the season and proving he can succeed away from domes will go a long way toward showing Grupe is worthy of becoming the starting kicker.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.