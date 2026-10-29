Nahshon Wright's Jets Stint Is Officially Beyond Saving as Trade Deadline Looms

Repairing and bolstering the secondary was one of Jets general manager Darren Mougey's biggest priorities during the offseason. He used free agency, the 2026 NFL Draft and the trade market to help with that task, which has seemingly paid off through Gang Green's first seven games of the season (even if their record seemingly says otherwise):

Category Statistic Jets' ranking Passing yards against per game 187.7 5th Passing yards per attempt 6.7 T-12th Completion rate 62.0% 8th Pro Football Focus coverage grade 64.4 12th

Even though the secondary is trending in the right direction, some of New York's defensive backs are still leaving plenty to be desired. One of those underperformers happens to be veteran cornerback Nahshon Wright, whom the Jets signed to a one-year contract due to his defensive playmaking. He was coming off a Pro Bowl campaign where he picked off five passes and recovered three fumbles for the Bears, leaving Mougey & Co. optimistic he could do the same in Gotham.

Fast-forward to Week 8, though, and the only thing Wright has intercepted is a harsh dose of reality that his time with the Jets is likely nearing the end.

Nahshon Wright just proved why it's time for the Jets to trade him

It's safe to say that Wright isn't a part of the Jets' defensive plans.

The 28-year-old cornerback has played only 22 snaps across three appearances this season, with each opportunity coming on special teams. Even then, his usage in ST coordinator Chris Banjo's unit is regressing, going from 12 snaps in Week 1 and six in Week 2 before he was a scratch for four consecutive games. He returned to action in the Week 7 loss to the Dolphins, playing a season-low four snaps.

On Wednesday, Wright admitted to ESPN's Rich Cimini that he's "definitely frustrated" and that while he hasn't filed a trade request, he's "expressed" how he's feeling to the Jets.

"I'm open to anything at this point. I just want to go where I can play, whether it's here or somewhere else. I just want to contribute. I know what I can do and I think I put that on display [last season]. So, yeah, it's definitely frustrating." Nahshon Wright on his playing time

Nahshon Wright clearly isn't happy about his playing time with the Jets, but there's not much that he can do at this point. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As frustrated as Wright might be, the reality of the situation is that the Jets have too many bodies on the depth chart ahead of him. Brandon Stephens, despite his struggles, and Azareye'h Thomas will continue to be the starting outside options, while Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and D'Angelo Ponds have the slot covered. There just isn't room for the Hayward, CA native.

It's time for a fresh start, but where?

Keeping a visibly frustrated player around is never a good idea, especially if the Jets are trying to build positive locker room chemistry. That isn't to say that Wright will become a distraction, especially since he's been nothing short of professional so far, but it's hard to see any real benefit from keeping him around if New York will sit him more often than not.

That's why the Jets should try floating Wright in trade talks ahead of this year's deadline, coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Based on how the season has unfolded, it's hard to imagine Mougey re-signing Wright when he hits unrestricted free agency, which is why it's better to move on from him now to acquire some draft capital (even if it's only a Day 3 pick) rather than continuing to sit him before losing Wright for nothing in March.

As for potential trade destinations, a few teams stand out upon a glance:

Bears: Wright's former team is in win-now mode, especially after acquiring Jeffery Simmons from the Titans on Thursday. If the Bears continue to bolster their defense, a reunion with Wright—who was among their most productive DBs last season—isn't out of the question.

Wright's former team is in win-now mode, especially after acquiring Jeffery Simmons from the Titans on Thursday. If the Bears continue to bolster their defense, a reunion with Wright—who was among their most productive DBs last season—isn't out of the question. Dolphins: Miami isn't making a playoff push, but its defense has been surprisingly solid this season and could benefit from adding some veteran competition. Wright could be brought in to challenge the Dolphins' younger CBs for playing time, potentially showing that he's good enough to serve in their secondary next season.

Miami isn't making a playoff push, but its defense has been surprisingly solid this season and could benefit from adding some veteran competition. Wright could be brought in to challenge the Dolphins' younger CBs for playing time, potentially showing that he's good enough to serve in their secondary next season. Cowboys: A return to the beginning? Wright began his NFL career as a Cowboys third-round pick in 2021. The NFC East is a mess and Dallas, despite being 3-4, is still in the mix to win it all. Wright has gained plenty of experience since leaving town, and with the Cowboys having only two INTs this season (T-30th), they could use all the defensive playmaking help they can get.

Other destinations could emerge between now and Nov. 10, but one thing is clear: the Nahshon Wright experiment has run its course in Gotham, and it's time for the Jets to turn the page—for everyone's sake.

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