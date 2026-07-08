Jets Continue to Invest in Roster with Latest Announcement

Two years ago, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson was frustrated over several failing grades from the NFLPA's annual report card.

Johnson, specifically, was graded as the worst owner in the league after making a coaching change in the middle of the season, which did "not contribute to a positive team culture." Other issues surrounding the team's practice facility, weight room, and locker room were also key concerns.

In just two short years, though, Johnson has not only elevated the team facilities but also improved his standing in the organization. During this past offseason, the Jets owner improved his once-failing grade to a respectable "B." Sweeping changes to the locker room also helped.

Now, the Jets front office is looking to invest further into the team's facilities. And in doing so, it will ultimately keep players happy and invested for years to come.

Jets make notable investment in players with facility upgrade

It happened with the Jets' latest announcement surrounding open practices to the fanbase on Tuesday afternoon. New York laid out their training camp schedule with seven open practices, but just one to all fans. The additional six will be available for season ticket holders.

It's important to remember how rare it is for teams to have open practices to begin with. More and more organizations are simply doing away with the entire process. New York allowing fans to come and watch the team practice is a special thing that Jets supporters shouldn't take lightly.

That isn't the big news, though.

The reason why the Jets are holding just one open practice for all fans is due to sweeping construction changes being made to the facility, mainly the weight room and other training facilities at 1 Jets Drive.

A source told Jets OnSI that the renovations specifically were focused on enhancing operations for coaches and players, which would unfortunately make attendance for fans limited compared to past years.

While fans will undoubtedly be upset by the lack of time they have to go to New York's practices, they should also feel good about the path the team is taking. For years, the Jets have been considered an afterthought, nothing more than the butt of a joke that 31 other teams used. Much of the humor came from the perception that the team wasn't run well. Players and coaches weren't invested, which led to losses on the field.

Time will tell if a new weight room, practice facility, and other resources brought in by Johnson will help turn the Jets into winners.

But an owner willing to put up money to improve the team's resources can earn respect within the locker room and around the NFL. New York's latest investment is just the latest example of that.