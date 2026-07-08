Jets Training Camp Preview By Position: A 'By-Committee' RB Room?

We are three weeks away from the start of training camp for the New York Jets. It's the second training camp of the Aaron Glenn era in Florham Park.

There will be a lot of things to be excited about for the 2026 team. A strong offseason has brought forth an infusion of talent. With that comes heightened expectations for an organization that finished with just three wins last year.

Over the next few days, we'll preview the Jets' roster by position heading into camp, breaking down the depth chart for each role and answering some of the biggest questions facing the team.

Today, we target the running back position. Let's break it down.

Running Back Depth Chart:

Starter: Breece Hall

Breece Hall RB2: Braelon Allen

Braelon Allen RB3: Isaiah Davis, Kene Nwangwu

Isaiah Davis, Kene Nwangwu Bubble Players: Sam Scott, Chip Trayanum

Will this be the breakout year for Breece Hall?

New York is now paying Breece Hall like one of the best running backs in the game. After a strong year that saw him post his first 1,000-yard season, the former second-round pick more than deserved his new contract.

But the Jets need more. They have needed more from Hall.

Hall's talent as both a runner and receiver is unique in the modern NFL. New York is trying to see if Hall can take the next step in his career and put forth the kind of production worthy of a top player at the running back spot.

Now that Hall is $43.5 million richer, the expectation is no longer about Hall being a big-play performer. He needs to be an every-down star in this league that the Jets have believed he can be.

What does a 'by-committee' group look like after Hall's extension?

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn made it clear that just because the team extended Hall does not mean they will use him in a bell-cow sort of way like the Baltimore Ravens use Derrick Henry or the Philadelphia Eagles use Saquon Barkley.

The "by-committee" conversation has been pushed by the Jets since last year. Key injuries to Braelon Allen, though, pushed the team to use Hall more each week.

Now that the Jets gave Hall an extension, the "by-committee" group is an even bigger question than last year.

"You look at the backs that we have. Obviously, Breece is a top back; he's going to do outstanding," Glenn said. "Then you have BA, then you have Isaiah. So I think we have a chance to run the ball really well."

Does the committee approach mean Hall will get fewer touches to excel this year? Is that a smart choice for a team paying a running back among the top players at his position?

There are plenty of answers the Jets must have for this room, and the balance of touches is at the top of the questions.

Can Braelon Allen finally produce?

At 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Braelon Allen was seen as a physical specimen the moment he walked through the doors of 1 Jets Drive. The issue for him is that the level of production he's shown in training camp hasn't translated over to the regular season.

Some of that might have to do with his size. Without breakaway speed or versatility, Allen has to rely on brute force, and teams have answered that call well.

Last season, Allen averaged over four yards per carry before an MCL sprain cost him the remainder of the season after four games. If New York truly wants to run a by-committee approach, it has to be Allen who takes charge as the sure-fire role player who can come in and be consistent.

A thunder to Hall's lightning if you will.

New York has been waiting to see that from Allen. 2026 needs to be the year that comes to fruition.

Player to Watch: Isaiah Davis

Much of the talk in the Jets running back room will center around Hall and Allen. If New York is going to be successful, though, two runners won't be enough to help the offense. There needs to be three players the organization can rely on.

That's where former fifth-round draft pick Isaiah Davis comes in. Unlike Allen, Davis has looked solid in short spurts throughout his time with the Jets. He's averaged over five yards per carry and looked the part of an honest backup.

New York will need more of that from Davis if this team is going to be a threat on offense. They believe the running back room will carry the way with Hall and Allen at the top of the conversation.

But it's Davis that could end up being the icing on the cake here too.