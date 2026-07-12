Jets' Dane Belton Will Price Himself Out of New York This Season

After becoming the first team in NFL history to finish the season without recording a single interception, the Jets needed to revamp their secondary this offseason. General manager Darren Mougey did exactly that, adding proven playmakers Nahshon Wright and Minkah Fitzpatrick, while drafting D’Angelo Ponds to reinforce the defensive backfield.

While these acquisitions garnered most of the attention, Dane Belton's signing has largely flown under the radar. Despite not drawing much attention, the 25-year-old safety could end up being the Jets' most impactful offseason addition and potentially carve out a significant role this season.

If the Florida native can take advantage of the opportunity in New York, Belton could play his way into a contract that Mougey can’t afford to hand out.

Dane Belton is primed for a breakout season in Year 1 with Jets

Belton spent his first four seasons with the Giants, where he quickly emerged as a valuable reserve contributor. In 66 games (22 starts), the Florida native logged 240 total tackles, six interceptions, and four sacks.

Belton displayed progression each season and is coming off arguably his best season yet. Playing a career-high 705 snaps, Belton recorded 120 total tackles, one interception, two sacks, and three forced fumbles.

The former Iowa Hawkeye was one of the more reliable tackling safeties last season, posting a 6.1% missed tackle rate, which ranked 17th among safeties with at least 100 run-defense snaps, per Pro Football Focus. While he still has room to grow in coverage, allowing 26 receptions (38 targets) for 258 yards and three touchdowns, he did a solid job limiting yards after the catch, allowing just 115.

Despite his inconsistent coverage, Belton’s playmaking ability and solid run defense should make him an ideal fit in head coach Aaron Glenn’s defense and a strong candidate for a significant role this season.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn is likely happy to have Dane Belton on the team, even if the veteran safety is far from perfect. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Fitzpatrick expected to anchor the defense, there’s an opening for Belton to carve out a starting role beside him. However, he’ll have to compete with Andre Cisco and Malachi Moore for this spot.

Cisco offers experience and was in the Jets’ system last year; however, he struggled mightily in coverage, earning a 54.5 coverage grade, per PFF, and is coming off a season-ending pectoral injury. Moore, meanwhile, presents a bigger obstacle for Belton to overcome. Given that New York invested a fourth-round selection in him last year and that he played well against the run, Moore enters training camp with an advantage over Belton. His inconsistencies and poor play in minicamp leave an opening for Belton.

If he can win the starting job and build on last year’s performance, Belton's value could rise significantly entering free agency.

Special teams factor

Another factor that can increase his value is his elite play on special teams. Belton has built a reputation as a highly impactful contributor on the unit, tying for fifth in special teams tackles (16).

His versatility could make him an appealing target for teams searching for a dependable safety. Players who can contribute on defense, force turnovers, and provide value on special teams are hard to come by and should be highly coveted.

If Belton can provide Gang Green with a similar impact, he could put himself in a position to command a sizable contract.

He could earn similar deals to those of Jeremy Chinn and Reed Blankenship. Chinn is on a two-year, $16.25 million deal, while Blankenship received a three-year, $24.75 million contract this offseason. If Belton can carve out a starting role and continue to display his potential, he could find himself in a similar price range.

While the Jets have enough financial flexibility to re-sign him, they have other priorities when the time comes. According to Spotrac, New York is projected to have the fifth-most cap space ($70 million) in 2027, but the team will have to plan out deals with other free agents and extensions with T’Vondre Sweat and Will McDonald IV next offseason.

If he can provide Gang Green with similar production, he’ll play a vital role in the secondary. But if Belton breaks out in 2026, his asking price may be too expensive to re-sign.

Regardless, signing Belton was a great move by Mougey, and hopefully he can play an instrumental role in turning the defense around—whether he's with the Jets for the long haul or not.