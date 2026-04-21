Jets-David Bailey Drama Could Sneakily Increase Trade Chances

The New York Jets raised some eyebrows last week when it was reported that their top-30 visit with Texas Tech's David Bailey was canceled. Jets fans immediately started speculating what the canceled visit could mean, with theories ranging from it solidifying Bailey as the team's upcoming No. 2 overall pick to potentially signaling that New York had its sights set on Ohio State's Arvell Reese instead.

Nearly a week later, Jets general manager Darren Mougey spoke with reporters about the canceled visit. The 41-year-old executive made it clear that he doesn't want anyone to read "too much" into the situation, explaining that his change of mind doesn't necessarily reflect the Jets' draft plans.

Darren Mougey on the reported David Bailey top-30 visit cancellation:



"I wouldn't look too much into it because there were other ones we may have changed as well" pic.twitter.com/6Yinvd7FbH — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 21, 2026

"In regard to David (Bailey), we had good touch points with him at the combine. We went to his pro day, had a good dinner with him, and we were just kind of juggling our 30 (visits) and how to use them," Mougey said on Tuesday. "I wouldn't look too much into a cancellation because there was other ones that we may have changed as well."

While some fans will use Mougey's comments to fuel their Bailey- or Reese-related dreams, the deeper meaning of the Jets GM's statement could go beyond just choosing between the two prospects.

Jets in prime position to trade down for No. 2 pick

The No. 2 overall pick in any draft is the perfect tool to add a franchise-altering player to any team's roster. Bailey and Reese would certainly fit the bill; however, that doesn't mean that the Jets shouldn't explore trading down to accumulate more draft capital. And the Texas Tech product's canceled visit could help in that regard.

Although Mougey's explanation could be a smokescreen and that the Jets have plans to draft Bailey, it could also be a tactic to drum up trade interest.

If defense-needy teams love Bailey and think that the Jets aren't interested in his services, that could motivate them to try trading up in a deal that would further bolster New York's draft stock. An impact performer can still happen later in the top 10, and getting them plus at least another draft pick could be more enticing than getting one prospect at No. 2.

Texas Tech's David Bailey looks to the sideline during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let's not forget that the Cleveland Browns acquired the fifth, 36th and 126th overall picks in the 2025 draft—along with a 2026 first-rounder— when trading down from No. 2 with the Jacksonville Jaguars last April. The Browns had to include fourth- and sixth-rounders in the deal; however, the return was well worth what they gave up, and no one would blame the Jets if they took a similar deal should it land on their table before Thursday.

Trading might not be easy, but the possibility is there

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "more teams want to trade down than up this year, per multiple sources," meaning that the Jets could face some competition if they're looking for a dance partner. Having said that, Schefter does list the Dallas Cowboys (who hold No. 12) as a potential team looking to move up, mentioning their potential interest in the likes of Bailey and Reese, as well as Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles.

A team like the Kansas City Chiefs, linked to top running back prospect Jeremiyah Love, could be another option. The Chiefs currently possess the ninth overall pick, as well as three other top-75 selections, opening the door for the Jets to move down while replenishing their cupboards with NFL-ready players.

ESPN's Peter Schrager reported on Tuesday that the Jets have done a stellar job at preventing draft-related leaks, leaving the rest of the league in the dark about their plans. The effective silence could help improve what they get in a trade, as potential suitors might be motivated to send their best offer forward, given the limited time between now and the draft's opening night.

It's going to be interesting to see how the coming days will unfold for the Jets. While no one would complain about either David Bailey or Arvell Reese lining up on the edge next season, fans would also be more than willing to accept a blockbuster trade if it means accelerating the ongoing rebuild.