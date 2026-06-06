What Jets Fans Should Make of David Bailey's Quiet OTAs

Through the first few weeks of OTAs with the New York Jets, most of the top picks from April's historic 2026 draft class have made impact plays when possible.

One that hasn't is second overall pick edge rusher David Bailey.

There's good reason for this of course. Bailey plays a position that can't really get after the quarterback right now. The focus for him is more about learning the defense than pressuring Geno Smith in May or June.

Going up against one of the best right tackles in the game in Armand Membou isn't exactly the easiest thing for a new rookie to do either.

New York isn't going to be worried about what it's seen from Bailey. If anything, he appears to be learning the defense at a positive rate. His pass rushing prowess will show out when given the chance. But it does bring up an interesting question:

Is it fair for Bailey to provide an immediate, top-pass-rusher impact for the Jets this season?

Projected Bailey's impact with Jets

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has shown a penchant to be an aggressive play-caller from a blitzing perspective. It helped the Detroit Lions become a top-10 unit in points allowed in 2024 despite a rash of injuries.

New York is hoping for similar improvement in 2026. Even if Bailey doesn't have the kind of dominant run in his first year that Aidan Hutchinson enjoyed early on. With the Lions, Hutchinson recorded 9.5 sacks in his first year (2022) as the second overall pick. He finished second in defensive rookie of the year votes and helped establish a standard that Detroit's defense looked to.

It's easy to say that Bailey should put up similar numbers to Hutchinson during his rookie campaign. While the two-time Pro Bowler did not post 10+ sacks in his first year, he showed the kind of potential to be that player.

That's where expectations become important.

In the modern NFL, rookies are expected to make immediate and elite impacts on their roster, whether it's fair or not. If the Jets are going to expect Bailey to be a Lawrence Taylor or Reggie White kind of athlete right out of the gate, they will be disappointed.

The Texas Tech star can still be impactful, though. By working with a top tackle in Membou this offseason, Bailey is going to get a crash course into how to win against top tackles right away. It may not show itself right away, but the second overall pick will eventually figure things out.

That's what New York is hoping for. But they also have a pretty good indication that he'll be just fine due to his work ethic, and ability to ask questions in the classroom.

He may not be recording elite highlights at this point in OTAs. But the Jets know better to expect that at this point. They have bigger things to focus on.