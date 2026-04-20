Jets 7-Round Mock Draft: A Complete Blueprint to Usher in the Next Era

The next era of New York Jets football will reach another phase as the 2026 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday evening. It's an exciting time for Jets fans, as general manager Darren Mougey will have nine selections to make before the three-day event is over, highlighted by a pair of first-round picks (No. 2 and 16).

The Jets' draft outlook can change between now and the end of Day 3, as several opportunities to trade up or down in each round will present themselves. But regardless of when New York is on the clock, the fact remains that head coach Aaron Glenn's roster will look much different by the end of the week.

Although the draft is almost here, there's still more than enough time to project which roster areas will be addressed across the upcoming seven rounds. With that in mind, let's start the week off with another Jets mock draft.

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Round 1, Pick 2: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Nov 29, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) at Michigan Stadium. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

NFL draft experts have been raving about this year's linebacker class, and a lot of the hype has to do with Ohio State's Arvell Reese. The dynamic disruptor is exactly who the Jets' defense could use, especially after surrendering the second-most points per game in the league last season (29.6 PPG).

The 2025 collegiate campaign was Reese's best yet, as he amassed 69 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 10.0 tackles for loss, and a pair of broken-up passes en route to All-American honors. Additionally, the Buckeyes' superstar tallied a career-high 27 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, which must be attractive to New York after posting the seventh-worst pass rush grade (64.4).

One could argue that Reese has yet to even come close to scratching his potential, giving the Jets every reason to roll the dice on someone who could potentially make a Micah Parsons-like impact one day. Although there are other prospects worthy of being drafted at No. 2, the Ohio State product's upside is too promising to pass over.

Round 1, Pick 16: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Several wide receivers are projected to be first-round picks, including Texas A&M's KC Concepcion. After starting his collegiate career at NC State, Concepcion experienced immediate success in his lone Aggies season, recording 919 receiving yards on 61 catches, as well as an SEC-leading nine touchdown grabs. Of course, that performance led to his first-ever All-American nod.

Concepcion is the type of high-potential playmaker that the Jets need, as they're one Garrett Wilson injury away from a WR disaster. Adonai Mitchell, Isaiah Williams, and Arian Smith aren't guaranteed to step up in that situation. The Texas A&M product might not be a 1,000-yard performer right away; however, his combination of reliable speed, vision, and footwork would make him an immediate upgrade over last year's WR2 situation.

Round 2, Pick 33: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (DB14) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jets had one of the worst cornerback rooms in the NFL last season, and it's safe to say that Nahshon Wright's free-agent arrival—although appreciated—won't be enough to fix the unit. That's why, with the first pick of Day 2, New York should consider adding Tennessee's Colton Hood to the secondary.

A talented ballhawk, Hood oozed potential with 14 pass breakups and three interceptions for 128 yards and a touchdown in the last two seasons, split between the Volunteers and Colorado Buffaloes. He also recorded a career-best 80.3 coverage grade on PFF, having allowed an encouraging 52.8% completion rate and 70.8 passer rating on 52 targets in 2025.

Last season, the Jets became the first team since 1933 to go without an interception, highlighting exactly why they need a difference-maker like Hood. He might need some seasoning before being trusted as an every-week starter, but that doesn't change how he could eventually become a long-term solution in the CB room.

Round 2, Pick 44: Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Jets have a few question marks on offense, including the offensive line's interior. If New York wants to improve in the trenches while helping quarterback Geno Smith and star running back Breece Hall, drafting Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis makes too much sense.

Bisontis is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound bruiser who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty. The talented blocker's reliability helped the Aggies tally 2,401 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns last season, finishing with a 62.7 run-block grade on PFF. He also helped in terms of QB protection, allowing only one sack for the second straight year while putting up a personal-best 70.7 pass-blocking grade.

Some mock drafts are projecting Bisontis to leave the board in Round 1, meaning the Jets might need some luck to nab him on Day 2. Still, if he ends up being available then, general manager Darren Mougey will know exactly what he has to do.

Round 4, Pick 103: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Romello Height makes his entrance before the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 draft is filled with talented prospects from the Lone Star State, including Romello Height. Last season was the 25-year-old's first (and only) campaign with Texas Tech, and it's safe to say he did enough to put himself on the Jets' radar if he's still on the board to begin Day 3.

After joining the Red Raiders, Height reached new heights as he tallied career highs in sacks (10.0), tackles for loss (11.5) and solo tackles (21) while also picking up two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a broken-up pass. He also recorded nearly as many pressures (62) as he had in the five previous seasons combined (69), further illustrating the leap his development took.

Assuming his outlook keeps trending up, the Jets should be all over Height and his potential. Drafting Reese in Round 1 would go a long way to improve the pass rush, and adding Height in the middle rounds would help put the unit over the top.

Round 4, Pick 140: Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) makes a touchdown catch in front of UCF Knights defensive back Antione Jackson (7) during the first half at McLane Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Much like the pass rush, the Jets need to do more than draft one receiver to help get the passing game back on track. Baylor's Josh Cameron could be an option to help them take another step in the right direction, especially after proving to be a scoring machine in the last two seasons.

Since the start of the 2024 campaign, Cameron has found the end zone 19 times on 121 receptions, meaning he's been scored on 15.7% of catches during that stretch. He also registered 1,626 receiving yards along the way. Additionally, he could help the Jets' special teams, too, after putting up 632 yards on 45 returns since the start of 2023—including pacing the nation with 20.7 yards per return two years ago.

Round 5, Pick 179: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks to pass during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After signing Geno Smith in free agency, the Jets don't need to draft a quarterback this week. It also helps that the 2027 QB class is on pace to be much stronger than this year's selection. At the same time, Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe aren't exactly the most reliable or promising backup options, both in terms of short and long term, meaning that drafting another arm like Clemson's Cade Klubnik could be up for consideration.

A former five-star recruit in 2022, Klubnik showed some decent potential during his run with the Tigers. He passed for 10,123 yards, 73 touchdowns (to 24 interceptions) and a 136.8 passer rating on 916 completions across four seasons, also rushing the ball 369 times for 878 more yards and 17 scores on the ground. His performance took a major step back in Year 4; however, he's only turning 23 years old in October, meaning there's plenty of time to show his upside is still there.

Given how poorly Cook performed last season, the Jets' QB room would look much stronger with Klubnik occupying the emergency role behind Smith and Cook or Zappe.

Round 7, Pick 228: Jalen Stroman, S, Notre Dame

Notre Dame safety Jalen Stroman returns an interception for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick and signing Dane Belton in free agency certainly helped bolster the Jets' safety room, but that doesn't mean that the additions should end there. A safety prospect like Notre Dame's Jalen Stroman could be worth rolling the dice on, especially if he's available for a seventh-round dart throw.

Stroman transferred from Virginia Tech to Notre Dame last season in a move that proved beneficial. The 22-year-old defensive back's versatility was on full display, as he racked up 30 solo tackles and 14 run stops on the ground while holding opposing quarterbacks to nine completions, 129 yards, one touchdown and a 94.7 passer rating on 13 targets. He also played snaps at safety, in the slot, and in the box, opening the door for how the Jets could potentially use him.

Round 7, Pick 242: Deven Eastern, DT, Minnesota

Minnesota defensive lineman Deven Eastern (91) tackles Wisconsin running back Tawee Walker (3) for no gain during the fourth quarter of their game at Camp Randall Stadium Friday, November 29, 2024, in Madison, Wisconsin. Minnesota beat Wisconsin 24-7. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Jets made some defensive line additions in free agency, those moves largely concerned the edge of the unit. There's still more than enough room to add defensive tackle help after being a bottom-five team against the run last season, which is why Minnesota's Deven Eastern could be a solid Day 3 selection.

Eastern won't wow anyone with his lackluster speed, but he's a solid 6-foot-5, 315-pound bruiser who can make opposing offenses' lives more difficult. The Golden Gophers' DT has recorded 97 total tackles and 12.0 efforts for lost yardage since the start of 2022, and even though he doesn't have massive sack totals, he's still put up 30 QB pressures in the last two seasons, per PFF. His 20 run stops were also a new career-high mark.

There isn't a huge risk when it comes to seventh-round picks. If all goes to plan, Eastern could become a key depth piece with the right development. If not, the Jets haven't exactly lost much by using an end-of-draft pick on Eastern, as he can easily be cut during training camp or the regular season.