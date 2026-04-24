Jets Day 2 Draft Big Board: Live Updated List of Jets' Best Targets
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After a busy Round 1 for the Jets, New York is a big-time player in the draft again on Friday. They currently own the No. 44 overall pick (the 12th selection of the second round), which is a massive tool to improve this rebuilding roster.
And with less consensus among teams now that the first round is over, there's room for New York to end up with a huge difference-maker that other franchises didn't scout properly.
With that in mind, here are the prospects who stand out as the best fits for the Jets on Day 2 of the 2026 draft. (Note: This list will be updated as players are taken off the board, with prospects in bold being drafted by other teams.)
- Jets second and third round big board: Top 30 best overall fits
- Best cornerbacks Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
- Top safeties Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
- Best linebackers Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
- Best quarterbacks Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
- Best interior offensive linemen Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
- Best pass rushers/EDGEs Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
- Best defensive tackles Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
Jets second and third round big board: Top 30 best overall fits
- Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
- Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
- Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee (Drafted No. 37 overall by NYG)
- Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
- Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M (Drafted No. 34 overall by AZ)
- Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State (Drafted No. 36 overall by HOU)
- Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
- Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
- Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M (Drafted No. 41 overall by CIN)
- CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
- Keionte Scott, CB, Miami (FL.)
- Christen Miller, DT, Georgia (Drafted No. 42 overall by NO)
- Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
- TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson (Drafted No. 35 overall by BUF)
- Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech (Drafted No. 43 overall by MIA)
- Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
- AJ Haulcy, S, LSU
- Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon
- Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
- Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona (Drafted No. 38 overall by LV)
- D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
- Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina
- Gennings Dunker, OT/IOL, Iowa
- Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan (Drafted No. 44 overall by DET after trade with Jets)
- R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma (Drafted No. 40 overall by KC)
- Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
- Zxavian Harris, DT, Ole Miss
- Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
- Carson Beck, QB, Miami (FL.)
Best cornerbacks Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
- Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
- Avieon Terrell, Clemson
- Colton Hood, Tennessee (Drafted No. 37 overall by NYG)
- Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
- Keionte Scott, Miami
Top safeties Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
- AJ Haulcy, LSU
- Treydan Stukes, Arizona (Drafted No. 38 overall by LV)
- Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
- Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
Best linebackers Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
- Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
- CJ Allen, Georgia
- Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech (Drafted No. 43 overall by MIA)
- Jake Golday, Cincinnati
- Josiah Trotter, Missouri
Best quarterbacks Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
- Carson Beck, Miami (FL.)
- Drew Allar, Penn State
- Taylen Green, Arkansas
- Cole Payton, North Dakota State
Best interior offensive linemen Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
- Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M (Drafted No. 34 overall by AZ)
- Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon
- Gennings Dunker, OT/OG, Iowa
- Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
- Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State
Best pass rushers/EDGEs Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
- Zion Young, Missouri
- Cashius Howell, Texas A&M (Drafted No. 41 overall by CIN)
- Gabe Jacas, Illinois
- TJ Parker, Clemson (Drafted No. 35 overall by BUF)
- Derrick Moore, Michigan (Drafted No. 44 overall by DET after trade with Jets)
Best defensive tackles Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
- Kayden McDonald, Ohio State (Drafted No. 36 overall by HOU)
- Christen Miller, Georgia (Drafted No. 42 overall by NO)
- Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
- Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
- Domonique Orange, Iowa State
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