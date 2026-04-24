Jets Day 2 Draft Big Board: Live Updated List of Jets' Best Targets

After a busy Round 1 for the Jets, New York is a big-time player in the draft again on Friday. They currently own the No. 44 overall pick (the 12th selection of the second round), which is a massive tool to improve this rebuilding roster.

And with less consensus among teams now that the first round is over, there's room for New York to end up with a huge difference-maker that other franchises didn't scout properly.

With that in mind, here are the prospects who stand out as the best fits for the Jets on Day 2 of the 2026 draft. (Note: This list will be updated as players are taken off the board, with prospects in bold being drafted by other teams.)

Jets second and third round big board: Top 30 best overall fits

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee (Drafted No. 37 overall by NYG) Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M (Drafted No. 34 overall by AZ) Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State (Drafted No. 36 overall by HOU) Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M (Drafted No. 41 overall by CIN) CJ Allen, LB, Georgia Keionte Scott, CB, Miami (FL.) Christen Miller, DT, Georgia (Drafted No. 42 overall by NO) Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson (Drafted No. 35 overall by BUF) Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech (Drafted No. 43 overall by MIA) Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati AJ Haulcy, S, LSU Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona (Drafted No. 38 overall by LV) D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina Gennings Dunker, OT/IOL, Iowa Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan (Drafted No. 44 overall by DET after trade with Jets) R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma (Drafted No. 40 overall by KC) Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri Zxavian Harris, DT, Ole Miss Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU Carson Beck, QB, Miami (FL.)

Best cornerbacks Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee Avieon Terrell, Clemson Colton Hood, Tennessee (Drafted No. 37 overall by NYG) Brandon Cisse, South Carolina Keionte Scott, Miami

Top safeties Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo AJ Haulcy, LSU Treydan Stukes, Arizona (Drafted No. 38 overall by LV) Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

Best linebackers Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas CJ Allen, Georgia Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech (Drafted No. 43 overall by MIA) Jake Golday, Cincinnati Josiah Trotter, Missouri

Best quarterbacks Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Carson Beck, Miami (FL.) Drew Allar, Penn State Taylen Green, Arkansas Cole Payton, North Dakota State

Best interior offensive linemen Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3

Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M (Drafted No. 34 overall by AZ) Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon Gennings Dunker, OT/OG, Iowa Jake Slaughter, C, Florida Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

Best pass rushers/EDGEs Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3

Zion Young, Missouri Cashius Howell, Texas A&M (Drafted No. 41 overall by CIN) Gabe Jacas, Illinois TJ Parker, Clemson (Drafted No. 35 overall by BUF) Derrick Moore, Michigan (Drafted No. 44 overall by DET after trade with Jets)

Best defensive tackles Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3

Kayden McDonald, Ohio State (Drafted No. 36 overall by HOU) Christen Miller, Georgia (Drafted No. 42 overall by NO) Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss Lee Hunter, Texas Tech Domonique Orange, Iowa State