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Jets Day 2 Draft Big Board: Live Updated List of Jets' Best Targets

Isaiah De Los Santos|
Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell catches a ball at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell catches a ball at the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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New York Jets

After a busy Round 1 for the Jets, New York is a big-time player in the draft again on Friday. They currently own the No. 44 overall pick (the 12th selection of the second round), which is a massive tool to improve this rebuilding roster.

And with less consensus among teams now that the first round is over, there's room for New York to end up with a huge difference-maker that other franchises didn't scout properly.

With that in mind, here are the prospects who stand out as the best fits for the Jets on Day 2 of the 2026 draft. (Note: This list will be updated as players are taken off the board, with prospects in bold being drafted by other teams.)

  1. Jets second and third round big board: Top 30 best overall fits
  2. Best cornerbacks Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
  3. Top safeties Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
  4. Best linebackers Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
  5. Best quarterbacks Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
  6. Best interior offensive linemen Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
  7. Best pass rushers/EDGEs Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3
  8. Best defensive tackles Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3

Jets second and third round big board: Top 30 best overall fits

  1. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
  2. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
  3. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
  4. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee (Drafted No. 37 overall by NYG)
  5. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
  6. Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M (Drafted No. 34 overall by AZ)
  7. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State (Drafted No. 36 overall by HOU)
  8. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
  9. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
  10. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M (Drafted No. 41 overall by CIN)
  11. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
  12. Keionte Scott, CB, Miami (FL.)
  13. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia (Drafted No. 42 overall by NO)
  14. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
  15. TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson (Drafted No. 35 overall by BUF)
  16. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech (Drafted No. 43 overall by MIA)
  17. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
  18. AJ Haulcy, S, LSU
  19. Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon
  20. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
  21. Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona (Drafted No. 38 overall by LV)
  22. D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
  23. Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina
  24. Gennings Dunker, OT/IOL, Iowa
  25. Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan (Drafted No. 44 overall by DET after trade with Jets)
  26. R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma (Drafted No. 40 overall by KC)
  27. Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
  28. Zxavian Harris, DT, Ole Miss
  29. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
  30. Carson Beck, QB, Miami (FL.)

Best cornerbacks Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3

  1. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
  2. Avieon Terrell, Clemson
  3. Colton Hood, Tennessee (Drafted No. 37 overall by NYG)
  4. Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
  5. Keionte Scott, Miami

Top safeties Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3

  1. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
  2. AJ Haulcy, LSU
  3. Treydan Stukes, Arizona (Drafted No. 38 overall by LV)
  4. Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
  5. Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

Best linebackers Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3

  1. Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
  2. CJ Allen, Georgia
  3. Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech (Drafted No. 43 overall by MIA)
  4. Jake Golday, Cincinnati
  5. Josiah Trotter, Missouri

Best quarterbacks Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3

  1. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
  2. Carson Beck, Miami (FL.)
  3. Drew Allar, Penn State
  4. Taylen Green, Arkansas
  5. Cole Payton, North Dakota State

Best interior offensive linemen Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3

  1. Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M (Drafted No. 34 overall by AZ)
  2. Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon
  3. Gennings Dunker, OT/OG, Iowa
  4. Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
  5. Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

Best pass rushers/EDGEs Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3

  1. Zion Young, Missouri
  2. Cashius Howell, Texas A&M (Drafted No. 41 overall by CIN)
  3. Gabe Jacas, Illinois
  4. TJ Parker, Clemson (Drafted No. 35 overall by BUF)
  5. Derrick Moore, Michigan (Drafted No. 44 overall by DET after trade with Jets)

Best defensive tackles Jets could draft in Rounds 2 and 3

  1. Kayden McDonald, Ohio State (Drafted No. 36 overall by HOU)
  2. Christen Miller, Georgia (Drafted No. 42 overall by NO)
  3. Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
  4. Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
  5. Domonique Orange, Iowa State
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Isaiah De Los Santos
ISAIAH DE LOS SANTOS