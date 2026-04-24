Jets' Biggest Draft Needs and Most Likely Picks in Rounds 2 & 3

Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and it's safe to say that the New York Jets' future looks much brighter than it did before Thursday.

The Jets began the first round with two selections, only for that total to increase to three after general manager Darren Mougey worked the phone lines. Once all was said and done, New York's roster was bolstered with the additions of Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey (No. 2), Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (No. 16) and Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (No. 30).

As impressive as the franchise's first-round performance was, the Jets' work is far from over. Day 2 is here, meaning another two rounds to further build towards the future. New York currently has the 44th overall selection to add another prospect, with the possibility of more picks added since Mougey & Co. reportedly wouldn't mind adding a third-rounder, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

With several roster areas needing some love, it'll be interesting to see how the Jets use their second-round selection. Here's a look at some of their biggest needs that still need to be addressed, as well as some of the best remaining prospects to help with that goal.

1. Cornerback

After using two first-round picks on offensive positions, it wouldn't be surprising if the Jets focused on adding to their defense on Day 2. Although there'd be nothing wrong with adding a linebacker or even another pass rusher to help Bailey, it'd be in New York's best interest to draft a cornerback should an enticing ballhawk fall from the sky.

Not only were the Jets the only team without an interception last season, but they were the first franchise in NFL history to do so since 1933. Signing free-agent CB Nahshon Wright—who had five interceptions and 11 pass break-ups in 2025—was a step in the right direction; however, it's going to take more than one addition to improve the secondary's outlook.

Tennessee's Jermod McCoy is an intriguing option after missing all of 2025 due to an ACL tear. The gifted pass disruptor was on track to be a first-round selection until disaster struck, hence why he's fallen to Day 2. If the Jets are confident that their medical staff can help put McCoy's injury behind him, he'd be well worth the second-round swing.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson's Avieon Terrell might also be available at No. 44, as could another Tennessee CB, Colton Hood, who I pegged as a second-round target earlier this week. Hood only had three INTs during his collegiate career, but managed to amass 128 yards and a touchdown on them, also breaking up 14 passes.

Clearly, the Jets will have no shortage of options to solve their CB conundrum. It just remains to be seen if they like any of them enough to spend some Day 2 capital.

Best Day 2 CB prospects

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Colton Hood, Tennessee

Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Malik Muhammad, Texas

2. Defensive tackle

Trading Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys left the Jets with a hole in the middle of their defensive line. Considering how opponents averaged 139.5 rushing yards per game (29th) and 4.4 yards per carry (T-9th) against them, using a second-round pick on a defensive tackle prospect seems like a good idea.

Ohio State's Kayden McDonald was often projected to be a first-round pick in mock drafts, yet he's still available to be selected. The 6-foot-3, 326-pound All-American defender had the best Pro Football Focus run defense grade among DTs last season (92.0) and even proved he could help in the pass rush, amassing a career-best three sacks and 10 pressures.

Sep 27, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates a sack against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Georgia's Christen Miller is another bruiser who'd make the Jets more violent in the trenches. Zxavian Harris out of Ole Miss is another up-and-coming DT, whose imposing frame (6-foot-8, 330 lbs) could have New York defensive coordinator Brian Duker salivating. That's without mentioning how Texas Tech's Lee Hunter and Iowa State's Domonique Orange also have the tools to provide an immediate impact.

Drafting Bailey at No. 2 was a big step towards improving the Jets' defensive line. Adding one of the above names would be the next step towards that, as New York can't afford to let opposing offenses run wild for any longer.

Best Day 2 CB prospects

Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Christen Miller, Georgia

Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss

Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Domonique Orange, Iowa State

3. Interior offensive lineman

While Sadiq and Cooper will help improve the Jets' passing game and make quarterback Geno Smith's life easier, they still need more offensive help. Specifically, the offensive line's interior could use some help.

Nine OL prospects found their first NFL homes in Round 1, including guards like Dillon Thieneman and Vega Ioane. Despite those names being off the board, the Jets still have options, including Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis. I wrote the following about Bisontis in my mock draft on Monday, and nothing has changed about that sentiment:

Bisontis is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound bruiser who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty. The talented blocker's reliability helped the Aggies tally 2,401 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns last season, finishing with a 62.7 run-block grade on PFF. He also helped in terms of QB protection, allowing only one sack for the second straight year while putting up a personal-best 70.7 pass-blocking grade. Devon Platana, Jets On SI

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon is another IOL prospect who stands out, known for his power and hip movement. He can play both guard positions and has allowed only one sack in the last three seasons, showing he can also help in pass protection. Experience playing with three different programs (Oregon, USC and Wyoming) is an added boost.

The Jets signed Josh Myers to a two-year extension in December, but he's an average center who isn't irreplaceable. Florida's Jake Slaughter is a promising center prospect who could provide Myers with competition, if not outright take his job one day. Kansas State's Sam Hecht mainly plays center but has dabbled at guard before, while Boise State's Kage Casey is someone who experts see converting from tackle to guard at the NFL level.

As things stand, the Jets won't be on the board again until the fourth round, so that must be taken into account. Still, if New York is worried that a prospect it loves won't be on the board come Day 3, there's nothing wrong with grabbing them a little earlier than expected.

Best Day 2 IOL prospects

Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Jake Slaughter, Florida

Sam Hecht, Kansas State

Kage Casey, Boise State